With less than nine weeks to go until the November midterm elections, President Biden returned to Ohio — home to a key Senate showdown — to stage a groundbreaking for a semiconductor plant he promoted as evidence that his administration’s economic policies are working.

“It’s time to bury the Rust Belt label,” Biden said in remarks to a crowd in Licking County, a heavily Republican part of the Buckeye State outside Columbus. “Made in Ohio and Made in America isn’t just a slogan. It’s happening.”

Biden praised Intel Corp.’s new $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing facility, which the company greenlighted for passage of the CHIPS and SCIENCE Act, a bill the president signed into law last month after winning bipartisan support in Congress. The new project is expected to create thousands of jobs, and Intel has announced an additional investment of millions in educational and workforce development at local colleges.

“We have to make these chips right here in America,” the president insisted. “The future of the chip industry will be made in America, made in America.”

The CHIPS measure is one of a series of legislative victories for the president and congressional Democrats this summer, and the White House is eager for Biden and other top administration officials to tout their successes this summer and fall.

The president’s revitalization agenda, along with his rebounding (but underwater) approval ratings, has been matched by easing gas prices and record inflation and a string of electoral victories this summer, as the issue of legal abortion has grown. The Supreme Court’s conservative majority to overturn the landmark Roe v. Vader ruling has renewed optimism for Democrats that they can hold on to their razor-thin House and Senate majorities in the November midterms.

But the event in Ohio was billed as an official White House event rather than a political gathering, and standing before a bipartisan audience, he praised retiring GOP Sen. Rob Portman, who attended the event, calling the senator a “good guy.” “Who will leave “hell of a legacy.”

Biden refrained from repeating some of the heated rhetoric he has used in recent weeks targeting “MAGA Republicans” who he argued have embraced “semi-fascism” because of their continued loyalty to former President Donald Trump.

The president’s more aggressive political language is seen as a move to shift the midterm narrative away from polls on Biden and congressional Democrats and lead the country to a choice election between Biden — amid their record inflation, rising crime and border security. And Trump and the War to Save Democracy. The president’s new push made national headlines and drew plenty of pushback from Republicans.

“What we’re seeing now is the beginning or death of the extreme MAGA philosophy,” Biden told Democratic donors at a rally in Maryland two weeks ago. “It’s not just Trump, it’s the basis of the whole philosophy — I’m going to say something: It’s like semi-fascism.”

At a DNC rally that evening, the president declared that “MAGA Republicans don’t just threaten our personal rights and economic security, they threaten our very democracy.

In a speech earlier last week in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, touting his plan to tackle crime and increase police funding, Biden once again took aim at what he called far-right extremism and lawlessness.

“You can’t be in favor of law enforcement and insurgency,” the president said, referring to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by right-wing extremists and other Trump supporters, which disrupted congressional confirmation. Biden’s 2020 Electoral College victory over then-president. “You cannot be the party of law and order and call the people who attacked the police on January 6 as patriots. You cannot do this.”

Two days later — during a primetime speech at Philadelphia’s Independence National Historical Park, where the Declaration of Independence and the nation’s constitution were debated and signed — Biden continued his jabs.

“What is happening in our country today is far from normal. Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic,” the president charged in his speech.

After those speeches and anger from Republicans, Biden and the White House clarified the comments, apparently trying to walk back some of the divisive rhetoric.

“I don’t think any Trump supporter is a threat to the country,” Biden said on Sept. 2. “I think anyone who calls for the use of violence, refuses to accept elections… to change the way you count votes, that’s a threat to democracy.”

The White House condemned Biden’s Philadelphia speech — where he said the country was at war for the heart and soul of America and urged people to “vote, vote, vote” — as a political address.

“It doesn’t get more ‘political’ than this accurate and timely reporting from CNN,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates told reporters, before sharing CNN headlines like “Jake Tapper breaks down GOP threats to democracy” and “A Arizona Trump rally and vote. A rights campaign emphasizes the struggle for democracy.”