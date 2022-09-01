New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Buffalo Bills replaced Matt Araiza, who was released Wednesday after a lawsuit alleges he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old boy at a party while at San Diego State.

The Bills signed punter Sam Martin, who was released by the Denver Broncos before the team reduced their roster to 53 players. Martin played in 17 games for the Broncos last season. He totaled 3,083 punting yards on 67 punts and averaged 46 yards per punt.

Martin spent the last two seasons with the Broncos and seven years before that with the Detroit Lions. He played 139 matches in his career. Detroit selected Martin in the fifth round of the 2013 draft.

The release came less than a week after the Bills cleared the way to make Ariza their starting punter. The team cut veteran Matt Hauck to make way for Araiza.

Matt Araiza’s rape accuser talks about ‘traumatic experience’

Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane said the team was unaware of the allegations against Araiza when he was selected in the sixth round of the draft in May. He said that if he had known, he would not have been selected.

Police investigation is ongoing. The results of the investigation are in the hands of the district attorney. There is no timeline on when a decision will be made on whether to charge.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.