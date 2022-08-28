The Bills released rookie punter Matt Ariza after a rape allegation

The team announced Saturday that the Buffalo Bills have released rookie punter Matt Ariza, two days after he was accused in a civil lawsuit of raping a 17-year-old girl.

“It’s been a tough last 48 hours, it’s been tough for a lot of people,” Bills general manager Brandon Beane said at a press conference Saturday. “We sympathize with this whole situation, all parties involved. This young lady, what she went through. You feel really bad about that whole situation. At the end of the day, it’s a legal situation – we don’t know all the facts. That makes it difficult.

“But at this point, we think the best course of action is for everyone to move on from Matt and let him take care of this situation and focus on it, so we’re parting ways there.”

The Bills held Ariza out in the final preseason game against the Carolina Panthers on Friday.

Head coach Sean McDermott said he was informed of the allegation, but did not go into detail about when the team became aware or whether the punter was untruthful when they spoke to him.

The civil suit, filed Thursday in San Diego County Superior Court, takes Araiza, then on Oct. 21, 2021, to a room where she allegedly had sex with an intoxicated 17-year-old high school senior outside a campus party. Araiza and two other men were attacked for about 90 minutes.

“We tried to be thorough and thoughtful and not rush to judgment, and I will say it’s not easy. You’re trying to put the facts around a legal situation sometimes with limited information,” Bean said. “There are a lot of things that are out of our hands. It’s about allowing Matt to manage his condition. It’s bigger than football.”

Ariza was selected by Buffalo in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft in late April after playing at San Diego State. He was a first-team All-American and won the Ray Guy Award, given to the nation’s best punter.

Contributor: Sidney Henderson