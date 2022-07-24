New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Buffalo Bills’ offensive line opened training camp on Sunday when Rodger Saffold revealed he will miss time due to injuries sustained in a car accident.

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott said Saffold suffered a rib injury in an accident a few weeks ago.

The Bills placed the 34-year-old on the non-football injury list.

“We’re confident he’ll be back at the right time,” McDermott said, via The Buffalo News.

Details of the accident have not been released.

Saffold, a second-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams, spent the past three seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He started 46 games for the Titans, making his first Pro Bowl in 2021.

He was expected to compete for the starting job at left tackle with the Bills.

After an 11-6 season in 2021, Buffalo is No. 1 in the NFL in points scored. 3 in passing yards and No. Finished 5. Josh Allen is also one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

The Bills opened camp with three players on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Cornerback Tre’Davious White remains on the roster after suffering a season-ending left knee injury last year.

Offensive lineman Ike Boettger (Achilles) and defensive tackle Eli Ankou (undisclosed) are also on the PUP list.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.