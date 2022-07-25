New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Try as the Buffalo Bills might want to start fresh in the new season, that infamous 13-second sting will still be there six months later.

As the sky-high Super Bowl expectations swirled around the team in front of a sellout crowd of nearly 6,000 fans in early training camp on Sunday, the Bills couldn’t end their day without reflecting. The previous season ended abruptly in January.

It was hard to shake the frustration of blowing a three-point lead in the final 13 seconds that controlled an eventual 42-36 overtime loss to Kansas City in the AFC divisional playoffs.

Quarterback Josh Allen declared, “We’ve got a new idea,” before adding: “We’re a team that’s got to find a way.”

Without specifically mentioning the playoff loss, coach Sean McDermott addressed a question about expectations: “The experience we had last season will help us this season.”

Safety Jordan Poyer shook his head as he recalled how ticked off he was when asked what happened in those final moments during an appearance on former Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill’s podcast this spring.

“That stuff definitely motivates you in the offseason. But obviously, it’s a new year,” Poyer said. “You must not fear the past, for you cannot look forward to the future.”

For all the success the Bills have enjoyed in claiming two straight AFC East titles for the first time since their four-year run under Jim Kelly from 1988-91, the players have unfinished business against any odds—makers suggest pegging them as Super Bowl favorites at plus-650.

“I’m glad people like us. I appreciate it. But it doesn’t mean anything,” said general manager Brandon Bean. “The AFC is stacked. I mean, the guy coming out of the AFC (will) spend a year running that gauntlet this year. I don’t even worry about the other half of the league.”

On paper, at least, the Bills have reason to be counted among the NFL’s elite.

At 26 and entering his fifth season, Allen has established himself as one of the league’s top quarterbacks. The NFL’s top-ranked defense a year ago, meanwhile, upgraded the middling pass rush with the free-agent addition of Von Miller, the league’s active leader in rushing yards fresh off winning his second career title with the Los Angeles Rams.

“Yeah, it’s high expectations. It’s been high expectations for a while,” Miller said. “Expectations are a privilege. Pressure is a privilege. There’s a lot of pressure here in Buffalo and we want to continue to take it one day at a time and see where we can get.”

Poer talks

Poyer expressed hope that he and the Bills could reach a contract extension with his new agent, Drew Rosenhaus, who attended the camp. The 31-year-old Poyer entered the final season of his contract and skipped all of the team’s voluntary spring practices before attending the team’s two mandatory sessions last month.

“Drew was here today talking to Brandon and I know they’re both working on each side,” Poyer said. “I’m really excited to be here with my teammates and see the guys again and start this journey and try to get better every day.”

Bean cited his policy not to discuss contract negotiations in declining to comment.

Thruway down

Bills is back to camp for the first time since 2019, after COVID-19 limited the team to spending the past two years at its headquarters in Orchard Park, New York.

Much has changed since the Bills last made the 90-minute drive east from the New York State Thruway to the St. John Fisher campus in suburban Rochester, where they have held training camp since 2000. Aside from a call from a Division III school, only 26 of the Bills’ 90-player roster attended camp at Fisher.

Each of the 14 scheduled practices were sold out.

Fandemonium

Allen was stepping out of the interview tent when someone in the stands yelled: “Josh Allen, you’re my father!”

“Van Mil-ler!” A laughing Miller couldn’t get through his news conference without being interrupted by a nearby fan, chanting.

“The energy is great. It’s hard to come here and do this interview with you,” Miller said. “You want to shake hands and kiss babies and sign autographs and do all that stuff.”