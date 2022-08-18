The Big Ten announced landmark media rights deals with CBS, Fox and NBC

The Big Ten Conference has signed seven-year media rights deals with CBS, Fox and NBC, the league announced Thursday.

The average value reported annually is $1 billionThe most lucrative rights deal in college sports history, the new deal begins in 2023, runs through the 2029-30 season and puts Big Ten football games on each of the three major networks “morning to night.” said in a statement.

Big Ten teams will be shown in the noon ET window on Fox, during the 3:30 pm ET slot on CBS and in prime time on NBC, according to the conference. A CBS mid-afternoon Big Ten game won’t begin until the 2024 season, as the network owns the rights to SEC games in that window for the 2023 season.

The new rights deal would take Big Ten games away from ESPN, which recently committed to a 10-year deal with the SEC that will pay about $300 million a year starting in 2024.

The mammoth deal sets a new bar for major-college rights deals and pushes the Big Ten and SEC into another new stratosphere of annual revenue compared to their Power Five conference peers.

“Big Ten Conference media rights agreements are about more than just dollars and contracts,” said Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren. “A mechanism that provides stability and maximum exposure to our student-athletes, member institutions and partners during these uncertain times. Collegiate Athletics.”

CBS will begin airing Big Ten content in 2023, with seven football games and men’s and women’s basketball. Beginning in 2024, the network will broadcast 15 Big Ten regular-season games, including the Black Friday game.

Beginning in 2023, NBC will broadcast 16 games as it launches “Big Ten Saturday Night.”

The deals with CBS and NBC join the Big Ten’s existing relationship with Fox, which anchors the conference for its “Big Noon Saturday” coverage.

CBS, NBC and Fox will share Big Ten Championship Game coverage through the 2029 season. Fox will broadcast the game in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029. NBC will televise the game in 2026 and CBS in 2024 and 2028.

The three networks also alternate between the first pick of the Big Ten games each weekend.

The Big Ten currently has 14 members and will expand to 16 teams in 2024 with the addition of Southern California and UCLA from the Pac-12.