The Big Economic Question – The New York Times

However, most economists do not like the definition of two quarters. They consider it too narrow because it is based on a single economic indicator. Any indicator, even GDP, can sometimes be misleading.

Right now, GDP may be exaggerating the economy’s troubles for several technical, temporary reasons related to global trade and corporate stocks, said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. Another broad measure of the economy, known as gross domestic income, has not declined in recent months and tends to be less volatile than initial estimates of GDP (yesterday’s figure was an initial estimate, and the government will revise it – perhaps even to a positive number – as it comes in). additional information.)

The volatility of initial GDP numbers is the reason why economists usually prefer a different definition of a recession. National Bureau of Economic Research, a private non-profit organization, appoints a small standing committee of academic economists who make statements that many other experts consider to be official. The NBER defines a recession as a significant, sustained, and widespread decline in economic activity, and committee members typically wait months until enough data is available to declare a recession has begun.

(My colleague Ben Kasselman wrote a good explanation of recession definitions this week.)

One major reason to doubt that the economy is already in recession is the strength of almost every indicator other than GDP, such as consumer and business spending, which are still rising, as is employment. “It’s hard to understand how we survived a recession in the first half of this year when the economy created so many jobs, unfilled positions were at an all-time high and layoffs were close to an all-time low,” Zandi said.

As you can see in this chart compiled by my colleague Ashley Wu, the last few months in the labor market bear little resemblance to other recent recessions: