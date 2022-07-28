New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Biden will speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday morning amid tensions between the two world powers.

The call — the fifth between Biden and Xi since Biden took office — will take place at 8:30 a.m. ET, the White House said.

The White House promised to provide a readout after the call.

Chinese government officials recently demanded House Speaker Nancy Pelosi cancel a planned visit to Taiwan, saying it would be a betrayal of Sino-US foreign policy agreements.

The Chinese Communist Party has threatened to retaliate if Pelosi visits the island, which the Chinese mainland believes belongs to the CCP.

This is an evolving story. Check back for updates.