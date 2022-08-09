The Biden administration will move forward with a plan to increase monkeypox vaccine doses





The Biden administration is set to announce a new emergency declaration as early as Tuesday afternoon that would enable providers to inject one-fifth of the currently authorized dose into the skin instead of the full dose of underlying fat. The move was first reported by the New York Times.

The move comes less than a week after the Biden administration declared monkeypox a public health emergency, giving the US Food and Drug Administration and other government health agencies more flexibility to fight the spread of the virus.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said last week that the FDA is considering a plan to increase the dosage.

“We are considering an approach to the current dosage of Jynneos that would allow health care providers to use the existing one-dose vial of vaccine to administer a total of five separate doses,” Califf said Thursday.

As of Monday, the US government had shipped 617,693 doses of the GENEOS monkeypox vaccine to states and jurisdictions. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that at least 1.5 million people in the US are eligible for monkeypox vaccination. The new method could increase vaccine supply Jynneos monkeypox vaccine is currently given in two doses subcutaneously, meaning it is given under the skin. But with intradermal vaccination, “basically, you’re staying in the skin; you’re not going through the skin,” Dr. Daniel Griffin, an infectious disease specialist at Columbia University, said. Vaccines for flu and rabies have been given using small doses with intradermal injections, epidemiologist Dr. Jai Verma CNN previously said “The skin contains special cells that help stimulate the body’s immune system,” he wrote. These cells, called dendritic cells, are more capable of triggering an immune response, Griffin said. “They live in the skin and are better at teaching the immune system what they need to respond to,” he said. “If you’re able to give the monkeypox vaccine intradermally, you can give a smaller dose. … They just have to show some kind of demonstration that you get the same immune response,” he said.

CNN’s Brenda Goodman and Virginia Langmead contributed to this report.