As Democrats face an uphill battle with three months until November’s midterm elections, President Biden and his administration are poised to embark on a nationwide tour in the coming weeks to boost his standing with voters and promote recent legislative victories.

According to the White House, Biden plans to rally support across the country by touting recent policy and political achievements, including a massive social spending and tax bill officially known as the Inflation Reduction Act. The trip could also serve as an attempt to help buck historical trends that could see Republicans take control of the House of Representatives and potentially the Senate.

Exact destinations and dates for the post-August trip have not yet been released but include Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as several Cabinet members.

Politico reports that this month, Biden Cabinet members will make 35 trips to 23 states, including Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to Colorado, Health and Human Services Secretary Javier Becerra to New Mexico and Interior Secretary Deb Holland to California. .

The trip is also expected to include a Biden stop in Ohio to open a new Intel plant following the recent passage of the CHIPS and SCIENCE Act, a bill the administration says will boost American research, development and manufacturing. Semiconductors.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Ohio GOP Senate candidate JD Vance’s campaign praised the CHIPS Act, but pointed out that Biden and his Democratic rival, Rep. Tim Ryan, supported policies that hurt everyday Ohioans.

“The CHIPS Act is critical to American manufacturing and what it means for Ohio’s future. Now is the time to ask Joe Biden and Tim Ryan why they are jamming through policies that make it harder for average Ohioans to put food on their tables,” said Vance spokeswoman Taylor Van Kirk.

The administration has struggled in recent months to make headway with the American public after the failure of the “Build Back Better” agenda in Congress, decade-high inflation rates and record-high gas prices have all led to Biden’s approval rating.

According to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, Biden has recovered slightly from the lowest approval ratings of his presidency, but he’s still in the water, with just 40% of American adults approving of his job performance.

The same Reuters/Ipsos poll showed a statistical tie in terms of party preference among Americans heading into the November election. 33 percent said they would vote for the Republican candidate, while 35% said they would vote for the Democrat.

Historically, the party that controls the White House and both houses of Congress faces an uphill battle during the midterm election cycle. Most analysts predict that Republicans will eventually win control of the House of Representatives, but the battle for the Senate is undecided.

According to a recent Fox News poll, Biden’s favorability is lower than that of former President Trump, despite a similar upward trend during his presidency, raising questions about whether the Democrats’ recent gains translate into favorability for the party in the midterms.

Republicans, who controlled both the House and Senate during Trump’s first two years in office, lost control of the House to Democrats by more than 40 seats in the 2018 midterm elections. However, he won two seats in the Senate.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Democratic National Committee for comment on Biden’s planned trip and whether it would help Democrats retain control of the House and Senate, but received no response.

Fox News Digital also reached out to the campaign of Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, about Biden’s visit to the state and whether he thought it would benefit his Senate race.