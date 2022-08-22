The Biden administration takes a student loan payment pause on the brink of an August 31 deadline

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration will announce a decision “next week” on student loan payments, which have been on hold since March 2020, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

The student loan payment pause is set to end on August 31.

“We’re talking about this every day, and I can tell you that the American people will be hearing what the president and the Department of Education are going to do within the next week or so,” Cardona said.

In addition to the loan payment freeze, the Biden administration has been pressured by some Democratic lawmakers and student loan activists to forgive up to $50,000 in student loans.

President Joe Biden said in April that he was on the verge of reducing student loans, but that it would take a few weeks, but no formal announcement followed.

Cardona also addressed teacher shortages, saying they are “a symptom of what I call the teacher respect problem,” adding that “we need to respect the profession better.”

“We need to make sure we’re supporting our teachers, giving them working conditions where they feel connected to the community and the work they’re doing,” he said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” Feel supported in it. .

Department of Education in March Called on states to address nationwide teacher shortages and strengthen student recovery with money from the American Rescue Plan.

