type here...
Politics The Biden administration takes a student loan payment pause...
Politics

The Biden administration takes a student loan payment pause on the brink of an August 31 deadline

By printveela editor

-

5
0
- Advertisment -

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration will announce a decision “next week” on student loan payments, which have been on hold since March 2020, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

The student loan payment pause is set to end on August 31.

“We’re talking about this every day, and I can tell you that the American people will be hearing what the president and the Department of Education are going to do within the next week or so,” Cardona said.

In addition to the loan payment freeze, the Biden administration has been pressured by some Democratic lawmakers and student loan activists to forgive up to $50,000 in student loans.

Student Loans:The student loan pause is set to be lifted in September. Should borrowers pay or wait for forgiveness?

President Joe Biden said in April that he was on the verge of reducing student loans, but that it would take a few weeks, but no formal announcement followed.

Cardona also addressed teacher shortages, saying they are “a symptom of what I call the teacher respect problem,” adding that “we need to respect the profession better.”

“We need to make sure we’re supporting our teachers, giving them working conditions where they feel connected to the community and the work they’re doing,” he said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” Feel supported in it. .

Department of Education in March Called on states to address nationwide teacher shortages and strengthen student recovery with money from the American Rescue Plan.

Student Debt and Biden:How rising inflation complicates Biden’s decision on whether to forgive student loan debt

Previous articleNew Jersey amusement park train hits, 2-year-old injured, police say
Next articleViral ‘Snackle Box’ Food Trend Makes Meals Portable for Outdoor Adventures

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

A NY Times guest essay warns that there are no good solutions to ‘America’s Trump problem’

off Video Harmeet Dhillon on Trump's FBI raid: It's 'cold,' 'divisive' In...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Top-5 pick Kevon Thibodeaux suffered a knee injury in Giants’ preseason game vs. Bengals

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - Kyvon Thibodeaux clutches his right knee before hitting the MetLife Stadium turf.A nightmare scenario...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Casey Affleck welcomes JLo to the family with a throwback photo after missing her brother’s wedding

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Kyle Larson outlasts Chase Elliott at Watkins Glen, holding off AJ Allmender for the win

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
- Advertisement -
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Viral ‘Snackle Box’ Food Trend Makes Meals Portable for Outdoor Adventures

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

The Biden administration takes a student loan payment pause on the brink of an August 31 deadline

WASHINGTON - The Biden administration will announce a decision "next week" on student loan payments, which have been on...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News