The Biden administration says the ‘stay in Mexico’ policy is over

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security said Monday it is ending a Trump-era policy of requiring refugees to wait in Mexico for hearings in a U.S. immigration court, hours after a judge lifted an order that had been in place since December.

Since the Supreme Court’s verdict on June 30, the time has been in limbo The Biden administration may end the “stay in Mexico” policy. Homeland Security officials have remained largely silent, saying they would wait to confirm the court’s ruling and wait for Trump-appointed Judge Matthew Kasmaric in Amarillo, Texas, to lift his ban. The Supreme Court affirmed its verdict last week.

The program will be phased out “quickly and systematically,” Homeland Security said in a statement. Most people are not registered and those who appear in court are not returned to Mexico when they appear in the US for their next hearings.

The department said the policy “has inherent flaws, imposes unjustifiable human costs, and diverts resources and personnel from other priority efforts to secure our border.”

Several questions remain, including whether those whose claims are denied or dismissed will get a second chance, or whether those whose next court dates are months away will be allowed to return to the US sooner. Homeland Security said it would provide additional information “in the coming days.”

About 70,000 immigrants are subject to the policy, officially known as the “Migrant Protection Protocols,” from when President Donald Trump introduced it in January 2019 until President Joe Biden suspended it on his first day in office in January 2021, fulfilling a campaign promise. Many were allowed to return to the United States to pursue their cases in the first months of Biden’s presidency.

About 5,800 people were covered by the policy from December to June, the usual number. The largest numbers are Nicaraguans from Cuba, Colombia and Venezuela.

Trump has put the policy at the center of border enforcement, which critics say is inhumane for subjecting migrants to extreme violence in Mexico and making access to lawyers more difficult.