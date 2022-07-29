New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“Not another step.”

These are the words that Joe Biden used as a mantra in his 2020 presidential campaign regarding the construction of the US-Mexico border wall. But on Thursday, the Biden administration approved a plan to complete a section of the border wall near Yuma, Arizona.

The plan includes filling four major gaps in the wall that continue to make the Yuma area one of the busiest corridors for illegal immigration crossings.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas authorized a new plan launched by the Trump administration in an effort to “deploy modern, effective border measures” and improve “safety and security along the Southwest border,” the agency said.

The Biden administration has officially ended key Trump-era immigration deals at the height of the border crisis

The project will be funded under Homeland Security’s 2021 budget, but was originally planned to be funded by the Department of Defense.

Yuma’s border sector remains an unresolved issue for the Biden administration, as Border Patrol agents have already stopped more than 160,000 migrants in the sector from January to June this year.

This number nearly quadrupled the number of immigrants from the previous year, and the Yuma sector remains the busiest immigrant sector in the state of Arizona.

Arrington Says Biden ‘Surrendered Control’ of Southern Border, Texas Rep: ‘It’s an Invasion’

The Del Rio and Rio Grande Valleys in southern Texas are the only other areas with more traffic along the entire US-Mexico border.

The Yuma sector has been particularly busy under the press. Trump has built or strengthened parts of the border wall. A plaque was also erected at the Yuma border in 2020 acknowledging Trump’s role in securing the wall.

Later on

Image 1 of 2

previous

Image 2 of 2

Biden’s decision to secure border wall It comes after Rep. Mark Kelly, D-AZ, called on the president to secure the border. Republican lawmakers have made similar calls.

The Biden administration’s tacit approval of the wall comes even after Biden has often used it as a tool to contrast his policies with the Trump administration.

In the past, Biden has repeatedly criticized Trump, his border wall and his immigration policies — which he called “hateful” and “racist.”

Texas Gov. Abbott authorized law enforcement to bring illegal immigrants back to the border

In an op-ed published in the Miami Herald, Biden specifically said the “build a wall” slogan is “divorced from reality” and that a wall “will not stop illegal drug or human trafficking, both of which come primarily through legal ports of entry.”

“Nor does it prevent the number of undocumented people, many of whom are on legal visas,” he added.

Later on

Image 1 of 2

previous

Image 2 of 2

In an interview in August 2020, Biden told NPR’s Lulu Garcia-Navarro: “There’s not going to be another foot of wall built on my administration, No. 1.”

“I’m going to make sure we have border protection, but it depends on making sure we use high-tech capability to deal with that. And at the entry point — that’s where all the bad stuff is happening,” he added.

Trump slams Biden for ‘open, really dangerous’ border at US-Mexico border

After taking office, Biden halted construction of new border walls and told Congress to defund the border wall.

Since then, border security measures have been intensified. Biden also continues to use billions of dollars appropriated by Congress to build the wall. He cannot legally refuse to do so — he is only allowed to pause border construction projects.

Republicans have repeatedly sued Biden for pausing construction of the border wall.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“The Biden administration’s flat refusal to use funds already appropriated by Congress to build a border wall is not only illegal and unconstitutional. It’s also wrong,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a lawsuit filed in October 2021.

In January, Biden announced a pause in construction of about 86 miles of border wall along the Rio Grande, citing an environmental review.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.