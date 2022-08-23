The Biden administration projected a deficit of $1.03T, down $400B

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration expects this year’s budget deficit to be nearly $400 billion smaller than it estimated in March, thanks to stronger-than-expected revenue, reduced spending and an economy that has recovered all of its jobs. Lost during a multi-year pandemic.

In total, the deficit would fall by $1.7 trillion this year, marking the largest decline in the federal deficit in American history, the Office of Management and Budget said.

Despite the gains, the administration said Tuesday it expects a deficit of $1.03 trillion for the budget year ending Sept. 30. That number represents a move away from a record deficit in 2020, which reached $3.13 trillion.

The administration’s mid-session review said much of the improvement in this year’s deficit estimate stems from the economy’s “transition from a historic and rapid recovery to steady and sustained growth.”

However, the administration sees inflationary pressures remaining in 2023.

“The President’s top fiscal priority continues to be addressing the challenge of inflation, without giving up the historic economic gains we’ve made over the past 18 months,” Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young said in a statement.

“Although costs are still too high for many families, the President’s fiscal plan is working and we are on the right track,” she said.

As the mid-session review’s estimates were finalized in June, it did not include $280 billion The CHIPS and SCIENCE Act and an estimate of $740 billion Climate, health care and taxation.

And the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said in July Faster economic growth and higher tax revenues have caused the federal debt to fall short of expectations this year, with the agency warning that the debt will soon reach new highs in its 30-year outlook, which could eventually hurt the US economy.