Starting next week, Americans will no longer be able to order free at-home COVID tests from a website set up by the US government due to limited supplies.

The website COVIDTests.gov, set up amid the rise of the Omicron variant, helped US households secure COVID tests at no cost.

President Joe Biden pledged in January to get 1 billion free tests to Americans, 500 million of which are available through the website.

However, ordering through the program will stop on September 2.

According to a notification on the website, the decision was made because “Congress has not provided additional funding to replenish the nation’s testing stockpile.”