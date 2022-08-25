New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Biden administration on Wednesday unveiled a regulation to strengthen the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program — which protects hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants who came to the US as minors from deportation. program.

The rule, which takes effect at the end of October, aims to “preserve and strengthen” the program — which opponents argue is illegal and outside of executive jurisdiction.

President Barack Obama signed the order in 2012, which provides work permits and protection from deportation for those who came to the country illegally as children. More than 800,000 illegal immigrants have been protected since its inception. Supporters said it would protect those who came to the country through no fault of their own.

Applicants to the program must prove they were in the US before June 2007 by age 16.

“Today, we are taking another step to do everything in our power to preserve and strengthen DACA, an extraordinary program that has changed the lives of so many Dreamers,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement. “Thanks to DACA, we are enriched by young people who contribute so much to our communities and to our country. However, Congress must pass legislation that provides a permanent solution to young Dreamers who have never known a country other than the United States. Their own.”

DACA’s substance remains largely the same in practice, but it was issued in response to a public comment period. The rule reiterates the argument that DACA is not a form of legal status like a visa, but that DACA recipients are treated as “lawfully present” for certain purposes. The rule-making process is likely to survive a legal challenge currently going through the courts.

The Trump administration tried to end the program, but was blocked by the Supreme Court in 2020 — moving to do so illegally. President Biden signed a memo after entering office to protect DACA, ordering DHS to take “all appropriate steps under law” to preserve the program and calling on Congress to give recipients a path to citizenship.

However, a Texas judge ruled the program illegal last year. Judge Andrew Hanen, in a split ruling, found that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) violated the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) in creating the policy. He found the policy was implemented illegally and ordered DHS to stop accepting DACA applications — but said it could continue to accept applications. The ruling does not affect the status of current DACA recipients.

The judge found that the agency’s interpretation of the laws was “overbroad” and that the laws did not give the federal government the authority to establish the program.

“DACA grants legal presence and work authorization to more than a million people for whom Congress has made no provision and has consistently refused to make such a provision,” Hanen wrote.

The Biden administration is appealing the ruling in the case, which will be ruled by an appeals court in the coming weeks. Issuing a final rule may protect it from claims that it bypasses the APA’s rulemaking requirements.

