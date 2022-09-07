closer
Video

Scientists trace monkey disease through human waste

Scientists at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas knew how widespread the monkeypox virus was by studying sewage before cases were officially reported to the health department.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Biden administration announced a $20 million deal with drug distribution company AmerisourceBergen to expedite monkeypox vaccines and treatments nationwide.

The US has already shipped 800,000 doses of the two-shot Jynneos vaccine, and the deal announced Tuesday will allow up to 2,500 shipments of frozen JYNNEOS vaccines per week.

According to the CDC, more than 352,000 monkeypox vaccine doses have already been given across the United States.

Family nurse practitioner Carol Ramsubagh-Karela prepares a syringe with monkeypox vaccine before vaccinating a patient at the vaccination site.

Family nurse practitioner Carol Ramsubagh-Karela prepares a syringe with monkeypox vaccine before vaccinating a patient at the vaccination site.
(AP Photo/Gina Moon)

TPOXX, the first approved treatment for smallpox believed to be effective against monkeypox, will also be distributed under the $20 million deal.

Monkeypox in America: Who is at Risk and Why?

“Responding to monkeypox outbreaks requires close cooperation between the federal government, states, tribes and localities,” HHS Secretary Javier Becerra said in a statement. “With today’s action, we will ensure that our local partners adopt these critical tools more easily and quickly.”

This image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a color transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox cells (red) seen inside an infected cell (blue) captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility and cultured in a color-enhanced laboratory. In Fort Detrick, Md.

This image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a color transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox cells (red) seen inside an infected cell (blue) captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility and cultured in a color-enhanced laboratory. In Fort Detrick, Md.
(AP via NIAID, file)

Click here to get the Fox News app

About 20,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported across the United States since the first infections were discovered in May, but new cases have declined recently.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has confirmed the first death of a person from monkeypox in the US, but health officials are investigating what role the virus played in the patient’s death.

Paul Best is a digital reporter for Fox News. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest.