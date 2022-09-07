New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Biden administration announced a $20 million deal with drug distribution company AmerisourceBergen to expedite monkeypox vaccines and treatments nationwide.

The US has already shipped 800,000 doses of the two-shot Jynneos vaccine, and the deal announced Tuesday will allow up to 2,500 shipments of frozen JYNNEOS vaccines per week.

According to the CDC, more than 352,000 monkeypox vaccine doses have already been given across the United States.

TPOXX, the first approved treatment for smallpox believed to be effective against monkeypox, will also be distributed under the $20 million deal.

Monkeypox in America: Who is at Risk and Why?

“Responding to monkeypox outbreaks requires close cooperation between the federal government, states, tribes and localities,” HHS Secretary Javier Becerra said in a statement. “With today’s action, we will ensure that our local partners adopt these critical tools more easily and quickly.”

About 20,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported across the United States since the first infections were discovered in May, but new cases have declined recently.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has confirmed the first death of a person from monkeypox in the US, but health officials are investigating what role the virus played in the patient’s death.