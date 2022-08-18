The Bible is among dozens of books banned in a Texas school district.

Enlarge this image switch title Author AFP/AFP via Getty Images

Students at the Keller Independent School District outside of Fort Worth, Texas returned to school on Wednesday. But instead of focusing on their return, a lot of attention was focused on an email that had been sent out the day before instructing school staff to extract all copies of the application. list of over 40 books from classrooms and school libraries.

The seized books include a graphic novel adaptation of Anne Frank’s diary, all versions of the Bible, and numerous books with LGBTQ+ themes or characters. The school board did not say why the Bible and Anne Frank were seized, but according to the list, the parents objected to this.

The books on the list have been contested by the district in the past, and while some have been reviewed and returned to the shelves, they must all be reviewed again according to new criteria set by the school board, the school district said in a statement to NPR. .

“Right now, the Keller ISD administration is asking our campus staff and librarians to review the books that were challenged last year to determine if they meet the requirements of the new policy,” the post reads.

“All of the books included in the Tuesday email were included in the Keller ISD Book Challenge list for the past year. Books that comply with the new rules will be returned to libraries as soon as they are confirmed to comply with the new policy.”

Some of the new student council members were supported Mobile Action Patriot, Conservative Christian Political Action Committee, the PAC said in a press release.

How the new policy will work is not entirely clear to parents, they told NPR. Texas Tribune reports that the new Keller ISD policy is based on the Texas Education Agency model, and that, ultimately, school board members have the ability to accept or reject any material.

Some parents are worried about banning books for everyone

Lainie Hawes is the parent of four district children in grades one through nine. She said she understands and agrees with parents who don’t want their children to read material that is inappropriate for their age. But she doesn’t think it’s the right way.

“All our children are capable, able and ready for different materials,” Hawes said. “Not everyone is ready for the same. I agree with this, and I think that such decisions should be made by parents specifically for their children. I don’t think that some material that you don’t like is appropriate for your kids should be kept from my kids too.”

Hawes is part of a group of parents who have become more involved in the county in recent years. Hawes and another parent, Gretchen Welling, volunteered to be part of the group that reviewed the books when they were challenged.

Some books have already been reviewed and put back on the shelves under the old policy.

Hawes participated in the review The Diary of Anne Frank: A Graphic Adaptation, while Welling was in the group that considered Flamethrowersemi-autobiographical graphic novel by Mike Curato.

Both books were discussed last year by parents, librarians and teachers who preferred to leave the books on the shelves. But since the books are under review again, there is no guarantee that they will be available to students.

Welling said she first joined the book review committee when she realized that many of the disputed titles were LGBTQ+ books. She said that both of her sons are openly gay and when they want to read a book, she usually buys it for them. But she worries about children who may not have the same support at home.

“If they don’t have access to a book that reflects who they are, does it continue to make them feel like they’re in a homophobic environment? So I started speaking out about it,” Wehling said. “It’s for all the other kids who won’t have access to it, who really need access to it.”

Keller ISD did not say if there is a deadline for completing book reviews. But in the meantime, Hawes said she believes the school board will continue to pursue conservative Christian policies.

“They are very, very eager to attack our curriculum and make sure no social-emotional learning ever enters our curriculum,” Hawes said, adding that there are two more student board seats up for election in May. next year.