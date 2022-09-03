New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Based on author Nancy Naigle’s best-selling title, “The Shell Collector,” is Fox Nation’s first original film. Available now on the direct-to-consumer streaming platform, and serves as a hearty introduction to the subscription service’s slate of upcoming movies.

“The Shell Collector” Stars Caitlin Clarke, Christopher Russell and Jennifer Higgin. It is produced in association with Cartel Pictures and tells the story of a widow, Amanda Whittier, and her two sons, who form a unique friendship in a small seaside town as they move on to a new life after the death of her husband. When residents with shared pasts and experiences begin to find shells engraved with messages on the beach, the characters’ lives are changed forever.

“I have other movies, ‘The Shell Collector’ is the book of my heart. Everything is God’s hand,” Nagle told Fox News Digital in a sit-down interview.

Indeed, five books have been adapted into films, including the release of this latest film, Naigle. She has written more than 30 books. However, her writing career began earlier than many successful writers, at the age of 40. Prior to this, for several years, Nigel served as a senior vice president at Bank of America. Her desire to write was born, in part, from her desire to “tip the scales” and help people she might ever meet.

“My goal was to write a book, to help a girl out of a bad day,” Nagle said.

In this way, Nagle has become somewhat of a “shell collector” herself, writing messages in the form of stories to reach her audience and perhaps strike a poignant chord.

“It’s kind of a neat thing to be able to touch someone without knowing or being sure how that message will get there,” she said.

“The Shell Collector” was also born from a story she heard about a family friend. A family friend, known only as “Diane,” once walked the beach in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, with something heavy on her heart. As she searches for a way across the sand, she hits a shell with a message inside. Over the course of six years, she found four more shells, but never learned the identity of the author. She began calling them “angelic messages from the sea.”

The inspiration for the story also came out of a profound sense of loss.

Like Amanda’s character in “The Shell Collector”, Nigel also lost her husband. At the beginning of the film, Amanda is seen holding a sweater her military husband once wore before he was killed on active duty. Nagle admits she recently let go of some things from her late husband, who died of cancer eight years ago. She remembered revisiting the story after Diane’s passing.

“Man, I could really use one of these shells right now,” she thought at the time. And thus, the story of “The Shell Collector” and Amanda’s story slowly came into focus.

“The Shell Collector” author also revealed that she struggled to write the story for a long time. The story was difficult to write, she remembered, but she knew she wanted to write it and, perhaps more accurately, needed to.

Nigel credits her faith in large part to the success of her books and her ability to complete “The Shell Collector.” She asserts that her faith has always been strong, but never stronger after her loss. The author knew she wanted her Christian worldview to be “up front and forth” in the story. She also changed agents and publishers to ensure that the element retained its presence in the final draft.

“I think it’s going to be a really tough road to help you take those steps every day without trusting your back pocket, your heart,” Nagle said. “I don’t even know how I could tell the story without it.”

At several points in “The Shell Collector”, characters are heard telling Amanda that she is someone who finds it difficult to accept help. Amanda has a strong sense of independence and a vision of what the future could hold. She plans to redecorate her fixer-upper beachside home and start a small business selling homemade jam. She does all this while raising two young children who have lost their father.

“I’ve always been an independent girl, I’m a career girl, I knew how to take care of myself. But, when I lost him, I felt an urgency to stand on my own and not be fragile,” Nagle said of her leading lady. Said with deep understanding.

Naigle hopes that audiences will, in part, understand the book’s message of walking a tightrope between maintaining independence, while also allowing people into your life in times of need.

“Be willing to open your heart and your hands and let people do what they want to do. Let them enjoy helping you,” she said. “We’re all going to go through this. Every one of us. No one can avoid it. No one has it figured out. It’s going to be different for all of us. But if I can put something in people’s minds, or their hearts. That helps them get through it, It’s a little easier the next day to take another breath. Show, what a gift.”

Fox Nation’s second original movie is expected to be released during the holiday season. Fox Nation, a member’s only streaming service, is already home to more than 5,000 hours of content. This includes everything from historical documentaries and investigative series to programs hosted by Fox News Channel’s biggest stars.