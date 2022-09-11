New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A Super Bowl hangover seems real for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Playing in the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Cincinnati, Burrow had already thrown three interceptions and he couldn’t find any rhythm on offense.

According to ESPN, Burrow is the second quarterback in the last 20 seasons to turn the ball over four times in the first half of a season to have a strip sack for the Steelers. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in 2019 against the Jets.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The first was a pick-six by Steelers Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick intended for wide receiver Tyler Boyd on Burrow’s first pass attempt of the season. It quickly gained momentum as the raucous Cincy crowd fell silent as their division rival took the lead.

Burrow fumbled in the first quarter and set up a Pittsburgh field goal to make it 10-3. Then, on the next drive, Burrow threw his second pick, attempting to hand the ball to Hayden Hurst in front of defensive player of the year TJ Watt. It was a fantastic athletic play from Watt.

The Bengals are determined to prove that the Super Bowl is no fluke in the 2022 NFL season

Pittsburgh went on a 17-3 run on a Naji Harris touchdown and the Bengals needed to respond. But Burrow, once again, threw an interception on the sixth play of his fifth drive of the season.

Again, it was a ball intended for Boyd, but it ended up in the hands of Cameron Sutton at the Pittsburgh 15.–Yard line.

Burrow had a touchdown return late in the second quarter, but couldn’t find the end zone despite a first-and-goal start at the Pittsburgh four-yard line. A false start and two incomplete passes ruined that opportunity.

Cincinnati Bengals 2022-2023 NFL Schedule

Click here to get the Fox News app

Burrow and the Bengals’ offense will have to struggle in the second half if they want to get back at Pittsburgh, a team favored for underdog status in this contest.