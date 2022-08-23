New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Cincinnati Bengals are determined to show they are no Super Bowl one-hit wonder.

The Bengals say the team’s culture has undergone a monumental change under coach Jack Taylor and they want to prove that winning is the new norm in a city starved for sports success.

It wasn’t a hard sell as long as the Bengals had Joe Burrow at quarterback, who in his second year led the team to a nail-biting Super Bowl run that no one saw coming.

If Burrow can stay reasonably healthy — basically, if a retooled offensive line can keep the franchise quarterback on the turf — the Bengals should like their chances in 2022.

Burrow is the league’s most sacked quarterback, but Cincinnati won the AFC North with a 10-7 record before beating the Raiders 26-19 in the wild-card round. In the divisional round, rookie Evan McPherson made his fourth field goal of the game, a 52-yarder as time expired, to lead the Bengals to a 19–16 victory over Tennessee.

The AFC Championship Game was even more of a thriller: McPherson’s 31-yard kick in overtime was the difference as the Bengals beat the Chiefs.

In Cincinnati’s 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl, Burrow had seven more sacks this season, turning it into 70 sacks.

Taylor, who is 6-25-1 in his first two years, believes Cincinnati is not only ready to make another Super Bowl run, but is built to last.

“It’s not anxiety, it’s excitement,” he said. “You know you want to see how quickly certain guys come in, and there’s a lot of uncertainty about what this team is going to look like, even though we have a lot of pieces coming back. There are new pieces. That’s what we’ll do.”

Counting on Joe

At this time last year, Burrow was still rehabbing after major knee surgery. This year he required an appendectomy and missed the first three weeks of training camp.

He’s back in practice still working to regain his weight and strength. He and Taylor aren’t worried about the preseason. The rest of training camp will be dedicated to getting him ready. Every practice of camp is planned around getting the quarterback ready for the Sept. 11 regular-season opener against AFC North rival Pittsburgh.

“Feeling good. Feeling good every day, working on getting my strength back, getting my weight back, all good stuff,” Burrow said last week.

Bates arrives

Safety Jesse Bates III will play under the franchise tag this season after efforts to reach a long-term deal with the team failed. After missing most of training camp, he reported Tuesday and signed a one-year tender.

Before camp, owner Mike Brown acknowledged that part of the reason for re-signing Bates was that the Bengals were waiting for the huge deals needed to keep Burrow and receivers Ja’Mar Chase and Tee Higgins on their rookie contracts. Next two years.

A new look for the O-line

What Burrow calls his “security detail” is expected to be bolstered by the free agent signings of three veterans, right tackle Loell Collins (three years, $21 million), right guard Alex Kappa (four years, $35 million) and center Ted. Karras (three years, $18 million).

Jonah Williams, Cincinnati’s top draft pick in 2019, has come into his own at left tackle, and 2021 second-round pick Jackson Carman is competing with Cordell Wolson to start at left guard. The Bengals have high hopes for Wolson, a fourth-round draft pick out of perennial FCS power North Dakota State. Collins called Wolson “one of the best rookies I’ve been around.”

Building for the future

With Bates’ future uncertain, Cincinnati drafted Michigan safety Dax Hill and Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt. Both are versatile enough to play either position in the secondary.

Taylor-Britt suffered a setback last week with a core muscle injury that required surgery. He will miss at least the rest of training camp. The Bengals are expected to compete with rookie Eli Apple for the starting cornerback job.