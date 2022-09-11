New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The terrible weather that the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers will face Sunday in the first regular-season game of the 2022 season is already creating a headache, but no one could have predicted the strange penalty called before halftime.

The Bears were in field-goal range, trying to cut their deficit to just 7-3 before the whistle. With 32 seconds left in the second quarter, Chicago was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for bringing out a towel when the ball was dead to wipe the field — apparently against NFL rules.

Chicago was forced out of field-goal range and failed to make a field goal in the first half, as the fans reacted to the penalty causing confusion.

Both teams were sloppy during the game. Rainfall on the new bermuda grass field caused drainage problems at Soldier Field.

Bears, 49ers suffer from sloppy conditions as torrential rain batters Chicago

According to Fox weather, the showers were set to plague Chicago for the rest of the game. Over the last 14 seasons, the 49ers are 20-26-1 and the Bears are 36-39 in winds of 10 mph and higher, and the gusts seem to keep blowing.

The 49ers are looking to build off last season’s impressive run to the NFC Championship Game. DeBo Samuel broke out as the league’s top player, but midway through the offseason the organization decided to usher in the Trey Lance era and kept Jimmy Garoppolo as his backup.

The Bears were one of the worst teams in the NFL last season. Justin Fields was given the reins as the full-time starting quarterback. Losing Allen Robinson, Jakiem Grant, Marquise Goodwin and Damier Byrd in the offseason hurt the team’s offense.