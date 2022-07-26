New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot presented three options Monday for renovating Soldier Field, home of the Chicago Bears, but the team said they were not interested.

Lightfoot proposed to completely enclose the stadium, rebuilding both end zones with columns that could support the dome; rebuilding both end areas with columns to create a stadium dome; Or converting Soldier Field into a multi-purpose stadium better suited for soccer.

“Any of these proposed renovations would allow Soldier Field to maintain its role as an economic engine for Chicago for years to come,” Lightfoot said in a news release.

The mayor’s office estimates the three options would cost between $900 million and $2.2 billion. It didn’t say how it would pay for any of the options.

The proposed renovations would increase seats from 61,500 (now the lowest capacity in the NFL) to 70,000; increase the number of suites from 133 to 140; and quadruple concession area square footage from 50,000 square feet (4,645 square meters) to 200,000 square feet (18,580 square meters), the mayor’s office said.

The Bears had no new comment on Lightfoot’s proposals but the team reiterated the same statement issued July 7 when a panel appointed by Lightfoot recommended the city annex Soldier Field.

“The only potential project the Chicago Bears are exploring for new stadium development is Arlington Park. As part of our mutual agreement with the seller of that property, we are not pursuing alternative stadium deals or sites, including the renovation of Soldier Field. Those are under contract,” the statement said.

The team last year entered into a purchase agreement for a 326-acre (131.93-hectare) site in suburban Arlington Heights, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Soldier Field, which could be the site of a future stadium. President Ted Phillips has said the deal won’t close until early 2023, at which point the team will decide “whether it’s financially viable to try to develop it further.”