The basketball world reacted to the death of Celtics great, NBA pioneer Bill Russell

By printveela editor

The NBA world is paying tribute to NBA legend Bill Russell, who died Sunday at the age of 88.

Russell’s death Announced on his Twitter account On Sunday afternoon, in a statement, he “passed away peacefully today at the age of 88, with his wife Jeannine by his side.”

“Bill Russell was the greatest champion in all of team sports,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “The countless accolades he earned during his storied career with the Boston Celtics – including a record 11 championships and five MVP awards – only begin to tell the story of Bill’s immense impact on our league and the wider community.

“Bill was the ultimate winner and consummate teammate, and his impact will forever be felt on the NBA,” the statement read.

NBA players past and present, as well as other prominent sports figures, took to social media to share their condolences and praise Russell for his contributions to basketball.

Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Russell participates in the "Sports and Race: Leveling the Playing Field" panel during the 2014 Civil Rights Summit in Austin, Texas.

