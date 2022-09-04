The back-pass rule changed 30 years ago. Isn’t it time to look at the one walking into the corner?

I The other day I was watching old football matches on YouTube, and the attacker was standing in front of the opponent’s goalkeeper and waving his arms. The goalkeeper calmly accepted the pass from a teammate in the middle line, and then carried it around for 20 seconds. I know, of course, that this was allowed before, but at first it annoyed me. The sight was so unfamiliar.

The goalkeeper then kicked the ball back to the front, using up about a minute. I don’t need to tell you which team was in the lead. The striker still hesitated. It seemed to be an expression of his helplessness. Football is celebrating its anniversary this year: 30 years of the back-pass rule. In the 1990 World Cup and 1992 European Championship, the goalkeeper was still allowed to take a teammate’s pass and hold it for as long as he wanted. The defending team did not have a chance to take possession of the ball.

It has been banned since 1992. The back-pass rule is an example of how rules are created in a community and the positive impact they have on all participants. The new rule made the game faster, more interesting, more aggressive. The effect is still there today. No World Cup has averaged fewer goals than in 1990, and that figure has risen since then, with almost half a goal more scored per game in each of the last two World Cup tournaments. The rule also changed the definition of the position of the goalkeeper and integrated him more into the game.

The back-pass rule was also important because it emphasizes the central element of football, namely the talent of the players. Those who used to lead 1:0 were able to slow down the action. Teams have been tackling this differently for a long time to secure the lead. Today, the best manage to hold and possess the ball, free themselves from tense situations through combinations and attack again. Spain did it especially well at the European Women’s Championship this summer. It was both fair and beautiful.

Now everyone has to fight for the ball, even the goalkeeper. Thus, the new rule also promoted more athletic behaviour. It is important how we treat each other, how we play with each other.

Professionalization and commercialization affect the game and the mentality of the players. The more money involved, the more attention and importance of the event, the more likely it is that the end, the victory, will take precedence over the means by which it is achieved. People are like that. When the stakes are high, they sometimes use the free rein of the rules.

Good rules counteract this, change behavior in the right direction, shape people, put the good of all in the forefront. This kind of education happens all the time, both in football and in society. Responsible people are always faced with the task of adapting the rules to the present, checking them so that professional and social behavior do not contradict each other too much.

Women’s football may now be in the same situation as in 1992. In the final at Wembley, England defended their 2-1 victory over Germany at the corner flag where they practically caught the ball for nearly 10 minutes. They were clearly worthy European champions, scoring 22 goals in six games. But it was a waste of time; this immediately angered many fans.

England’s Alessia Russo defends the ball from the corner flag to gain time in the last minutes of extra time at the Euro 2022 final. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

But fans should know that there was a lot at stake for those English players at home. More than half a century later, they had a chance to win another title for a nation that has invested heavily in its sport over the past decade. Investing in women’s football is essential, investing in women’s football is the right thing to do and wins justify the investment.