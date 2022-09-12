New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The White House said Monday that it has expedited the importation of 330,000 pounds of baby formula from Australia to address ongoing shortages in U.S. retail stores.

The Biden administration’s Operation Fly Formula to address the shortage was announced in May, and the Australian mission is the 23rd operation to date in the effort.

A fresh attempt is involved Two planes, one of which was held on 7th September and the other will be held on 16th September. Together, the two flights will deliver the equivalent of 4.9 million 8-ounce bottles of Bellamy’s Organic Infant Formula to Dallas, Texas. The product will be distributed to US retailers.

By the time this latest mission was flown, Operation Fly Formula had moved nearly 90 million 8-ounce bottles of formula equivalent to US consumers.

Operation Fly Formula began after widespread reports of shortages in the months following the Food and Drug Administration’s decision in February 2022 to close an Abbott Nutrition production facility in Michigan, but the shortages began earlier due to supply chain issues. President Biden later admitted that he didn’t know about the supply issues until April, and “I don’t think anybody anticipated the impact of a shutdown of a facility.”

Operation Fly Formula is a partnership between the Departments of Health and Human Services, Agriculture and Defense and the General Services Administration to avoid common import procedures that can sometimes add weeks to the process of getting a foreign product into the hands of US consumers.

“Bypassing common air transportation routes will shorten the transportation process, which normally takes three-four weeks, to about three days, speed up the importation and distribution of formula, and support families in the near term as manufacturers continue to ramp up production,” the White House said.

The Biden administration has worked with Abbott to reopen the shuttered facility and released guidelines allowing for the expedited importation of formula. The administration also ordered the Federal Trade Commission to investigate any “price spikes” that occur as a result of short supplies.

