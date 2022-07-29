New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. The findings warrant further study to confirm the findings and have not yet been validated by peer review.

Re-infections with BA.5, severe outcomes are more likely.

Compared to the earlier Omicron BA.2 subvariant, the currently prevalent Omicron BA.5 is associated with higher odds of causing a second SARS-COV-2 infection regardless of vaccination status, a study from Portugal suggests.

From late April to early June, researchers there studied 15,396 adults with the BA.2 variant and 12,306 with BA.5. Vaccines and boosters were equally effective against both sublines, according to a report posted Monday on medRxiv ahead of peer review. However, reinfections in 10% of BA.5 cases, compared with 5.6% of BA.2 cases, suggest a reduction in protection provided by previous infection against BA.5 compared with BA.2, the researchers said. Furthermore, vaccines appeared less effective in reducing the risk of severe outcomes for BA.5 compared to BA.2.

“Among those infected with BA.5, booster vaccination reduced the risk of Covid-19 hospitalization and death by 77% and 88%, respectively, while a higher risk reduction of 93% and 94% was found in BA.2 cases, respectively,” the researchers wrote. “The COVID-19 booster vaccine still provides significant protection against severe outcomes after BA.5 infection,” they said, adding that their findings “provide evidence for adjusting public health measures during a BA.5 outbreak.”

The viral spike protein damages heart muscle cells

A spike protein on its surface used to enter heart muscle cells also triggers a harmful attack from the immune system, according to new research.

The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein interacts with other proteins in cardiac myocytes to cause inflammation, researchers said Wednesday in a presentation at the American Heart Association’s Basic Cardiovascular Sciences Scientific Sessions 2022. In experiments with mice hearts, comparing the effects of SARS-CoV2 spike proteins and spike proteins from a different, relatively harmless coronavirus, the researchers found that only the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein caused heart dysfunction, enlargement and inflammation. Furthermore, they found that only a SARS-CoV-2 spike in infected heart muscle cells interacts with so-called TLR4 proteins (Toll-like receptor-4), which recognize invaders and trigger inflammatory responses. In a patient who died of a COVID-19 flare, researchers found SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and TLR4 protein in both heart muscle cells and other cell types. Neither is present in a biopsy of a healthy human heart.

“That means when the heart is infected with SARS-CoV-2, it activates TLR4 signaling,” Zhiqiang Lin of the Masonic Medical Research Institute in Utica, New York, said in a statement. “We have provided direct evidence that spike protein is toxic to heart muscle cells and have deduced the underlying mechanism because spike protein directly inflames heart muscle cells,” he told Reuters. “Further work is underway in my lab to test how the spike protein kills heart muscle cells.”

The Omicron-targeted antibody combo is close to human trials

A new monoclonal antibody combination can prevent and treat Omicron infections in monkeys, researchers reported Monday in Nature Microbiology.

The antibodies, called P2G3 and P5C3, recognize specific regions of the spike protein that the SARS-CoV-2 virus uses to enter cells. “Only P5C3 can inhibit all SARS-CoV-2 variants that dominated the pandemic until Omicron BA.2,” said Dr. Didier Trono from the Swiss Institute of Technology in Lausanne. “P2G3 comes to the rescue later because it can neutralize all the previous SARS-CoV-2 strains of concern, but it can also inhibit BA.4 and BA.5,” he said. “P2G3 is also effective against some BA.2 or BA.4/BA.5 mutants (Eli Lillis) Bebtelovimab, the only antibody approved for clinics currently demonstrating activity against the prevalent BA.4/BA.5 subvariants. .”

In laboratory experiments, mutations that could make SARS-CoV-2 variants resistant to P2G3 did not allow them to escape P5C3, and P5C3 escape mutants were still inhibited by P2G3, Trono said. “In essence, the two antibodies cover each other, filling each other’s gaps and vice versa.”

Arium Therapeutics plans to begin testing the combination in humans next month, said Trono, one of the company’s founders. If larger trials eventually confirm its effectiveness, the P5C3/P2G3 combination would be given by injection every three to six months to people who are immunocompromised and have not had a strong response to the COVID-19 vaccines, the company said.