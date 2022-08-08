The authorities of Nikolaev are looking for informants helping the Russians

Nikolaev, Ukraine. The city of Mykolaiv came out Monday after a 54-hour lockdown during which law enforcement officials went door to door looking for collaborators who officials say are responsible for helping Russian forces identify targets for the rockets that bombard the city daily. .
The governor of the Nikolaev area Vitaly Kim announced successful dramatic operation – the cordon of the city which is not allowing inhabitants to enter and leave. According to him, five people were arrested, several weapons and communications equipment were confiscated, but he did not give details.
“I apologize for the discomfort over the weekend, but it was worth it,” Mr. Kim said in a video message on Monday morning.
He added: “Not a single Russian-speaker was shot.”
The need to eradicate collaborators, according to Mr. Kim, was especially acute in Nikolaev. Few places in Ukraine have experienced such a continuous barrage of Russian fire as this city on the south coast. Since the war began almost five and a half months ago, hardly two dozen days have passed without violence.
According to the mayor of the city Alexander Senkevich, about 1,200 houses and apartment buildings were destroyed as a result of the shelling. According to him, since the beginning of the war, 132 residents have been killed and more than 619 injured as a result of Russian attacks.
Amid the devastation, some residents say checks for collaborators have brought some solace, despite the inconvenience.
“That calmed us down a bit,” said Valentina Gontarenko, 74, who stood outside a kiosk selling kvass, a popular drink made from fermented bread. “They asked about our ties with Russia. We don’t have them.”
During the lockdown, officers went door to door and stopped people on the street, checking their documents and looking through their phones for evidence that they could coordinate with Russian forces. A video of the operation released by local authorities shows officers checking computers and text messages on phones.
In one unverified cell phone screenshot, someone using the pseudonym Mykolaiv People’s Republic describes the area of the city as full of military equipment and soldiers. Answer: Send me the coordinates.
Nikolaev is a predominantly Russian-speaking city with a pre-war population of about 500,000. It borders on the Kherson region, which is largely occupied by Russian troops. The region is now the site of daily skirmishes as Ukrainian forces launch a counteroffensive to push Russian forces east across the Dnieper River. Part of the defensive lines of Ukraine passes through the Mykolaiv region, and Ukrainian troops often enter the city on rotation or to break away from the front line.
Although most of the Russian artillery cannot reach Nikolaev, Russian troops hit it with long-range missiles.
For weeks, Mr. Kim has been warning of threats from collaborators, Russian-sympathetic citizens who are helping its military by providing information and information about the whereabouts of Ukrainian troops. But he released a few details, and it’s unclear how detrimental the problem is. Prior to the lockdown, only a handful of people were arrested this weekend on suspicion of aiding the enemy.
Last month, the hugely popular Mr. Kim posted a message to his roughly 677,000 Telegram followers offering a $100 reward for any information leading to an employee’s arrest.
“Help save Nikolaev from rocket attacks,” he wrote.
The weekend lockdown was part of that effort.
Residents of Mykolaiv have described law enforcement checks as non-confrontational, though they may make some Western civil libertarians cringe.
“It was not very convenient,” said a 35-year-old woman named Yelena, who, along with her husband, stood in line for water from a truck. “They came and checked everything – passports, phones. See who lives where.
She added: “What is there to be afraid of if everything is in order?”