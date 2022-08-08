The authorities of Nikolaev are looking for informants helping the Russians

Nikolaev, Ukraine. The city of Mykolaiv came out Monday after a 54-hour lockdown during which law enforcement officials went door to door looking for collaborators who officials say are responsible for helping Russian forces identify targets for the rockets that bombard the city daily. .

The governor of the Nikolaev area Vitaly Kim announced successful dramatic operation – the cordon of the city which is not allowing inhabitants to enter and leave. According to him, five people were arrested, several weapons and communications equipment were confiscated, but he did not give details.

“I apologize for the discomfort over the weekend, but it was worth it,” Mr. Kim said in a video message on Monday morning.