The auditor general says British Columbia’s surplus should have been $6.5 billion higher.

The office of BC Auditor General Michael Pickup raised concerns about the provincial government’s accounting practices. (Andrew Vaughn/Canadian Press)

British Columbia’s auditor general has expressed doubts about the accuracy of the province’s government accounts, saying the $1.3 billion surplus announced by the government this week should have been about six times that.

The Accounts Chamber says in a press release that its qualified opinion is “unusual and should not be taken lightly.”

The office of Auditor General Michael Pickup says there were three deviations from generally accepted accounting principles in the books released Tuesday, including how British Columbia records payments from other government and non-government sources.

It says that if the financial statements were in line with Canadian Public Sector Accounting Standards, the 2021-2022 surplus would be $6.48 billion larger, while liabilities would be smaller by the same amount.

  • British Columbia is reporting a $1.3 billion budget surplus for 2021-2022, in contrast to an earlier forecast of a large deficit.

The office says the second problem was incomplete disclosure of future costs, which led to contract understatement by $708 million in 2023 and $315 million in 2024.

The third issue concerns the BC First Nations Gambling Revenue Sharing Agreement, which, according to the auditors, understates the proceeds and expenses of the deal by $91 million.

Pickup’s press release says the government’s method of accounting for a gaming agreement has a “lack of transparency.”

“It doesn’t accurately reflect how they structured the agreement and the underlying transaction,” Pickup says.

Long-standing concerns about British Columbia’s budgeting

The Pickup office has long been concerned about the way BC keeps its books, especially how capital project funding is reflected.

In 2021, Pickup outlined what he called a nine-year accounting difference in opinion between his office and British Columbia over how federal funds for capital projects are added to the province’s annual budget totals.

  • Auditor General Expresses Longstanding Concerns About BC Government’s Budgetary Accounting

He said at the time that the federal money BC receives for projects like bridges and highways should be recorded as revenue under generally accepted accounting principles, but BC reports funds in smaller amounts that are calculated over time. project activities.

He also said that the amount of the budget has been rising since 2011-2012, when the office of the auditor general first raised the issue.

Opposition parties criticize spending priorities

On Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Selina Robinson announced a “surprise surplus” after forecasting a $9.7 billion deficit.

The economy “opened faster and grew faster” than anyone expected, she said. “Revenue for the year improved as the economy recovered, and spending increased as the government implemented additional recovery programs from the pandemic.”

Robinson said the government is preparing to introduce initiatives next week aimed at lowering the cost of living.

“We’re going to do this more often,” Robinson said. “We can target the right people.”

British Columbia Treasury Secretary Selina Robinson says her government will direct funding to address housing affordability issues in the province. (Mike McArthur/CBC)

But B.C. opposition financial critic Peter Milobar said the government should have moved faster to help people in B.C.

Last spring, the new Democrats knew their budget was headed for a surplus, he said, but waited until the end of the summer to announce relief plans.

“We’ve been calling for help since March,” Milobar said on Tuesday, adding that the Liberals have proposed temporarily suspending gas taxes, speeding up climate change rebate payments and asking the government to honor its $400 campaign promise of a $400 rent cut.

  • British Columbia fails to monitor dam safety effectively, says auditor general

“These are the measures that should have been introduced,” he said.

“We were told something was going to happen next week. It shouldn’t have taken five months.”

Greens leader Sonia Furstenau said the government was running a budget surplus while one million people in British Columbia were left without a family doctor and ambulance services were delayed or unavailable.

“We have so many crises in this province right now, this is not the time for the government to pat itself on the back with a surplus,” she said.

