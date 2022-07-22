The attack on the base in Mali led to a conflict on the threshold of the capital

As attacks multiply, French troops, once numbering over 5,000 in the region, most of them in Mali, are gathering their bases and preparing to withdraw entirely from the country, moving the bulk of their operations across the border into Niger. . The last French soldiers are expected to leave their largest base in Gao, a city in northern Mali, in mid-August.

Criticism of France, the former colonial power, has risen sharply in Mali in recent years, and the exit is popular with many in the West African country.

Some also want the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali, Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali, or Minusmu, which employs more than 15,000 people, leave. Yerewolo, the civil society group that organized demonstrations demanding France’s withdrawal, has now turned its attention to the peacekeeping mission, which it describes as “occupation force”.

Two weeks ago, 49 Ivorian soldiers who had just arrived in the country on a peacekeeping mission were arrested by the Malian authorities, who accused them of being mercenaries. After the representative of the mission stated that the Government of Mali would have been informed in advance of their arrival, he was ordered to leave the country.

As the French pull out and the Malian military becomes more stretched out, some Malians fear that attacks like the one this week will be harder to prevent.

“Yesterday was a high blood pressure day. Today, this main military facility is under attack,” said a former Malian government minister, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals. “What happens after the French withdrawal has already begun is what we are seeing now.”