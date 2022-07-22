The attack on the base in Mali led to a conflict on the threshold of the capital

DAKAR, Senegal. On Friday morning, rebels raided a military camp near Mali’s capital, its military said, bringing a decade-long conflict that has gradually destabilized the north and center of the country to the doorstep of its leaders.
Before dawn, shots rang out at a military camp in Kati, 10 miles northwest of the capital Bamako. Two of the attackers were killed, the military said. statement posted on twitter about the attack, which, according to him, involved two trap cars filled with explosives. Malians posted a video of the shots and a rising cloud of smoke on social media.
The military said in a statement that the situation was “under control” and that searches were underway “to lure out the perpetrators and their accomplices,” adding that citizens should live their normal lives.
But life in Mali, a West African country ruled by a military junta, has been far from normal since two successive coups in 2020 and 2021. The Malian government recently fell out with its longtime military partner, France, and turned to Russia. mercenaries to help fight armed insurgents.
Mali has been fighting Islamist rebels for more than a decade. A coalition of rebels overthrew the country’s government in March 2012, and then armed Islamists captured the northern cities of Mali. Both groups used weapons brought from Libya, which plunged into chaos in 2011 due to civil war and NATO intervention.
Despite the arrival of French troops and United Nations peacekeeping forces, the militants spread throughout the country and then to neighboring countries, destabilizing large parts of the Sahel, a dry sub-Saharan region.
Malian and French troops pushed the rebels out of the cities of Mali, but continued to control large areas of the countryside, where there is often no state. The lack of opportunities for young people, along with other grievances against the government, pushed many into the arms of Islamist groups, and anger over the state’s inability to control them grew until President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was ousted in a 2020 coup. .
Now the violence seems to have escalated again. On Thursday, the attackers carried out “comprehensive and simultaneous” raids targeting another camp, various military posts and personnel at six locations across Mali, the armed forces said in a previous report. statement. All attacks were localized,” the message says.
As attacks multiply, French troops, once numbering over 5,000 in the region, most of them in Mali, are gathering their bases and preparing to withdraw entirely from the country, moving the bulk of their operations across the border into Niger. . The last French soldiers are expected to leave their largest base in Gao, a city in northern Mali, in mid-August.
Criticism of France, the former colonial power, has risen sharply in Mali in recent years, and the exit is popular with many in the West African country.
Some also want the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali, Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali, or Minusmu, which employs more than 15,000 people, leave. Yerewolo, the civil society group that organized demonstrations demanding France’s withdrawal, has now turned its attention to the peacekeeping mission, which it describes as “occupation force”.
Two weeks ago, 49 Ivorian soldiers who had just arrived in the country on a peacekeeping mission were arrested by the Malian authorities, who accused them of being mercenaries. After the representative of the mission stated that the Government of Mali would have been informed in advance of their arrival, he was ordered to leave the country.
As the French pull out and the Malian military becomes more stretched out, some Malians fear that attacks like the one this week will be harder to prevent.
“Yesterday was a high blood pressure day. Today, this main military facility is under attack,” said a former Malian government minister, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals. “What happens after the French withdrawal has already begun is what we are seeing now.”