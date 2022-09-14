The attack needs a shake-up – who should Southgate bring in?

TueWith one last international break ahead of the upcoming World Cup, England’s upcoming Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany give Gareth Southgate a look at the players vying for the last places in his team. Southgate will have a good idea of ​​who he will take with him to Qatar if injury permits, but with 26 spots up for grabs – three more than at the previous World Cup – players on the fringes will be imagining their chances of flight.

A number of players have made an impression in recent months and hope they have done enough for their clubs to be worthy of note. Given England’s dismal performance earlier this year, they have every right to believe they deserve international recognition. England have so far picked up just two points from their four Nations League fixtures. They conceded six goals and only scored once – and that was a late penalty kick by Harry Kane against Germany. England are likely to be relegated to League B unless their results improve dramatically at the San Siro and Wembley later this month. With the team’s last match ending in a 4-0 loss to Hungary, the worst on home soil in 94 years, it’s probably time to shake things up.

England have problems in front of the gate. One goal in four matches, and even from a penalty kick, worries Southgate. Yes, four Nations League matches were scheduled at odd times after a long season, but that shouldn’t be an excuse. With a familiar set of strikers in these matches, with the exception of Jarrod Bowen, Southgate needs to freshen things up and maximize the talent pool available to him.

A standout opponent is Brentford striker Ivan Toni. After a solid return of 12 goals and five assists for the Bees in their debut season in the Premier League, he was unexpectedly overlooked by Southgate in the summer. Southgate will have a hard time ignoring the 26-year-old after his sprinting start to the season. No English player has scored more goals than Tony (five) in Europe’s top five leagues this season and only Erling Haaland (11) has scored more goals than Tony (seven) in the Premier League.

Jamaica tried to convince Tony to change his nationality last year, but he turned down the opportunity to play for the Reggae Boyz in what could be a wise move for both the player and Southgate. Tony is not a traditional number 9 in the sense that he is just there to take advantage of the odds. His build-up play is also crucial for Brentford, which England and Southgate could put to good use.

Anthony Gordon is another player who hopes his performances at the club have been good enough to secure a place in the England squad. The 21-year-old doesn’t have a lot of goals – he’s been booked more times (seven) than he has scored (six) in the Premier League – but he brings a youthful fearlessness to his game that could help England. . With intense speculation over his future this summer, the Everton player has shown himself to be solid this season. His willingness to get stuck would have cheered up his England teammates and fans.

Another winger looking to make his first international appearance is Leeds star Jack Harrison. The 25-year-old had a great start to the season, scoring one goal and providing three assists in his first three league matches, including a standout performance in a memorable 3-0 win over Chelsea.

Since then, goals and assists have dried up, though not for lack of trying. Only Mohamed Salah (24) and Kevin De Bruyne (21) have created more chances than Harrison (18) in the league this season. If his teammates had shown a little more composure, Harrison would have made more than three assists to his credit. He could offer England an alternative creative threat from the left if Southgate wanted to use 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1.

Marcus Rashford’s renaissance could earn him an England recall. Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

Southgate could also bring back verified players who were not included in the England squad for June’s internationals. With three goals and two assists to his credit, Marcus Rashford is one goal short of matching his scoring contribution last season as Rashford’s renaissance continues to gain momentum. The Manchester United striker looks rejuvenated under Erik ten Hag as a striker and, having previously shone internationally alongside Raheem Sterling and Kane in a 4-3-3 formation, he could be back in action.

Jadon Sancho is hoping his strong start to the campaign will be rewarded with an England return. Sancho is one goal away from last season, scoring key goals in victories over Liverpool and Leicester. Sancho is able to maintain his composure when needed and his poise in front of goal will benefit England.

Southgate has new opportunities and experienced players on the rise. He needs to make some decisions. The England boss will want to pick up the pace ahead of the World Cup and after four stagnant performances in June, some fresh faces could give regular starters a little too comfortable. Given the relegation from their Nations League group, what does he have to lose?