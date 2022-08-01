type here...
The Atlanta Music Midtown Festival was canceled, reportedly because of the state's gun laws
Entertainment

The Atlanta Music Midtown Festival was canceled, reportedly because of the state’s gun laws

By printveela editor

(CNN)Atlanta music festival Music Midtown, which attracts thousands of concertgoers and blockbuster musicians every year, “will no longer be happening this year,” organizers announced. Tweet monday

Although organizers did not give a reason for canceling the festival, various media reports, citing industry and festival sources, said the cancellation was due to a recent interpretation of Georgia’s gun laws that allow firearms in public spaces, including parks.
According to its website, weapons and explosives of any kind are prohibited at the festival. Gun rights advocates have mounted a pressure campaign against the location, questioning the festival’s ability to ban guns since Georgia allows guns to be carried in parks.
    Sources with knowledge of the cancellation decision by operator Live Nation who spoke to Rolling Stone cited Georgia gun laws as the reason.
      Georgia gun attorney Phil Evans told CNN that he emailed festival organizers in May, informing them of Georgia gun laws and a Georgia Supreme Court gun case in which he was a party. Evans said he asked the city of Atlanta to deny a permit to Live Nation for Music Midtown, banning the festival’s firearms.
      In a May 13 email, Evans asked the city to deny the permit because “they have publicly stated their intent to violate established state law.”
      “The City of Atlanta must respect and uphold state law when dealing with entities using taxpayer-owned property that seek to make money from such use or otherwise,” the email said.
        The event, scheduled for September 17 and 18 at Piedmont Park, has been canceled due to “circumstances beyond our control,” the organizer tweeted.
        The music festival featured a “diverse lineup of over 30 artists across 4 stages” including My Chemical Romance, Future, Jack White and Fall Out Boy. Festival website.
        “We were looking forward to getting together again in September and hope that soon we can all enjoy the festivities together,” the organizers said.
        Last year’s festival drew around 50,000 people and featured performances by Miley Cyrus, the Jonas Brothers and Maroon 5. According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.
        Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman said it was a “sad day” after the cancellation was announced.
          “Public policy has real consequences and in this case – economic and social consequences on a great tradition,” Shipman tweeted.
          The ticket refund process will be done automatically within the next 24 hours, the organizers said.



          Canada boosts HIV screening funding, including $8 million for self-test kits

          Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, shown at a Feb. 15 press conference in Ottawa, on Monday announced an increase...
          OnPolitics: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is reported to visit Taiwan

          Good afternoon, OnPolitics readers!Will we see Joe Biden vs. Joe Biden in 2024? Will Donald Trump see a...
          Sue L. on Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson. Read the full Robinson decision

          On Monday, retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson released his decision on whether to suspend Browns quarterback...
          Music Midtown shuts down gun laws in Georgia, highlighting legal gray area

          Canada boosts HIV screening funding, including $8 million for self-test kits

          Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, shown at a Feb....
          OnPolitics: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is reported to visit Taiwan

          Good afternoon, OnPolitics readers!Will we see Joe Biden vs....
