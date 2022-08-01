The Atlanta Music Midtown Festival was canceled, reportedly because of the state’s gun laws

(CNN) Atlanta music festival Music Midtown, which attracts thousands of concertgoers and blockbuster musicians every year, “will no longer be happening this year,” organizers announced. Tweet monday

Although organizers did not give a reason for canceling the festival, various media reports, citing industry and festival sources, said the cancellation was due to a recent interpretation of Georgia’s gun laws that allow firearms in public spaces, including parks.

According to its website, weapons and explosives of any kind are prohibited at the festival. Gun rights advocates have mounted a pressure campaign against the location, questioning the festival’s ability to ban guns since Georgia allows guns to be carried in parks.

Sources with knowledge of the cancellation decision by operator Live Nation who spoke to Rolling Stone cited Georgia gun laws as the reason.

Georgia gun attorney Phil Evans told CNN that he emailed festival organizers in May, informing them of Georgia gun laws and a Georgia Supreme Court gun case in which he was a party. Evans said he asked the city of Atlanta to deny a permit to Live Nation for Music Midtown, banning the festival’s firearms.

