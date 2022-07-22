New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The New York Yankees had an excellent regular season, coming out of the All-Star break at 64-28, miles ahead of their rivals in the AL East.

Their regular season start is reminiscent of the 1998 Yankees – one of the greatest teams in baseball history – and a team that won 114 regular season games and swept the San Diego Padres in the World Series.

However, as the second half of Major League Baseball’s regular season began Thursday, the 2022 New York Yankees were given an interesting reminder of just how much pressure they’re under after their hot start.

As the Houston Astros sweep a doubleheader against the Yankees on Thursday, the second episode of Derek Jeter’s documentary – The Captain – debuts highlighting the 1998 Yankees.

“You want pressure? Win 114 games and you understand what pressure is to win,” legendary Yankees manager Joe Torre said in the documentary. “Even when you start the postseason.”

The 2022 Yankees are headed for the same kind of heat, and after losing Thursday’s doubleheader sweep, New York didn’t feel pressured.

“I understand it’s a big story,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I understand the season we’re in. (It) doesn’t matter unless it’s October. If we come back here in October, we’ll be here. Hopefully we’ll win. We feel ‘really good. They’re really good. Don’t overstate it.’

Boone responded to a question about New York’s postseason struggles against Houston in recent years after the Astros won the season series against the Yankees.

With Houston tied with the Yankees for the best record in the American League, the two squads are on a collision course to meet again in the postseason.

“It’s definitely news to see us play each other,” New York’s Giancarlo Stanton said. “But at the end of the day, we have to be ahead of them for home-field (advantage).”

In the first game, Houston’s JJ Matijevic delivered a clutch walk-off single to give the Astros a 3-2 victory.

“The bullpen did a great job and boy, that was a great win for us and the fans and for JJ,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “I’m happy for JJ”

In the second game of the doubleheader, Yordon Alvarez and Alex Bregman combined for five RBIs in a 7-5 victory.

“You’ve got to get off to a good start, and I think everybody’s ready to play,” Bregman said. “That’s what we expect from this ball club every single night … and hopefully we can carry that over into the second half.”

The Yankees have now lost seven of their last 10 games, dating back to before the All-Star break, and all eyes will be on the AL’s two best teams as the calendar inches closer to October.

“It’s only July, but it’s the middle of July and these things count,” Baker said. “We’re trying to chase the team.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report