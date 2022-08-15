New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Alex Bregman stepped up in more ways than one during the Houston Astros’ 6-3 win over the Oakland Athletics.

Bregman hit his 16th home run of the season in the first inning off Oakland pitcher Cole Irvin. He also had an RBI double in the seventh inning. He finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

A home run means little more than helping a team win. The organization hosted members of the Uvalde community who were still recovering from the horrific school shooting a few months ago. Bregman revealed to reporters that he made at least one fan very happy.

“When I got into the dugout… [manager] dirty [Baker] goes, ‘Hey, you hit one for Uvalde!'” Bregman said he was “thrilled” that members of the community showed up.

Bregman, Baker, Jose Altuve and Lance McCullers spoke during a pregame ceremony honoring the victims of the May 24 shooting. The Astros chartered 10 buses to bring 500 family members and friends of the victims to the game.

At the time of the shooting, a girl at the school asked Altuve to hit a home run for her.

About 500 people were among a group of about 3,000 from Uvalde who received free tickets from the Astros to attend the game. The team made several fundraising efforts throughout Sunday’s game to help those affected by the shooting.

Baker said he hoped today would provide a small distraction.

“That’s what we’re here for,” he said. “We’re not just here to play ball for our town, for ourselves, for our teammates, we’re here for the healing of people.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.