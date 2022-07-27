New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The group, which sets standards for medical education, forces students to study and apply recently released standards, usually pushed by the left for diversity, equity and inclusion into the formal curriculum.

The Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) published the New and Emerging Areas in Medicine series to benefit students from “advances in medical education over the past 20 years,” and a third report from the collection focuses on “Efficiencies for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).”

Recent medical school graduates must “demonstrate knowledge of the role of implicit and explicit bias in providing high-quality health care,” “explain past and present examples of racism and oppression,” and “recognize systems of power, privilege, and oppression,” the report states. “White privilege, racism, sexism, heterosexism, ableism, religious oppression” and their effects on health outcomes, including “articulating race as a social construct responsible for health and health care disparities.”

Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, a board-certified kidney specialist, is the board chair of Do No Harm, a group of medical professionals dedicated to removing political agendas from health care. He thinks the AAMC is doing more harm than good with its new standards, which he believes will irritate the American public.

“The AAMC agenda means that critical race theory will be an integral part of medical student education and that it will only lead to discrimination against one race against another,” declared Dr. Ibrim Kendi, one of the leaders of CRT. I don’t think they would,” Dr. Goldfarb told Fox News Digital.

“AMC sets the standards for medical education,” Dr. Goldfarb continued. “These latest expectations for the education of medical students and residents are nothing more than indoctrination in political ideology and can only detract from achieving a health care system that best treats all individual patients.”

In May, CriticalRace.org of Legal Rebellion, which CRT oversees curriculum and training In higher education, it found that at least 39 of the 50 most prestigious medical colleges and universities in America have mandatory student training or courses on ideas related to critical race theory.

“The racialization of medical school education should sound a national alarm. The speed and depth with which race-focused social justice education has penetrated medical schools reflects broader disturbing trends in higher education,” Legal Rebellion founder William A. Jacobson told Fox. At that time news was digital.

Jacobson, a law professor at Cornell Law School, found that 39 of the top 50 medical schools “have some form of student training or courses” related to CRT, and 38 include materials provided by authors Robin DeAngelo and Ibram Kendi. He said that there was a clear call for discrimination.

“The ideology of mandatory so-called ‘anti-racist’ training centers on the focus of medical education, not patients. It’s a radical shift from focusing on the individual rather than racial or ethnic stereotypes,” Jacobson said.

In 2021, the American Medical Association (AMA) committed to using CRT in different ways and criticized the idea of ​​treating people of different backgrounds the same. All 50 schools examined by CriticalRace.org are accredited by the Liaison Committee on Medical Education, which sponsors the Association of American Medical Colleges, which has taken steps to support anti-racism programs, and the AMA.

Jacobson believes that “bureaucracies entrenched in diversity, equity, and inclusion promote, protect, and relentlessly expand their administrative territory in medical schools,” but that resources should instead be “used to expand medical knowledge and patient care, not to enforce an ideological point of view.”