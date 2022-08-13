The artists have changed the lyrics in the past. But Beyoncé and Lizo’s recent iterations are part of a new era

(CNN) Some of the stars behind the hottest new music of the summer found themselves in hot water when it came to listeners and disability advocates. spoke As opposed to a lyric seen as a capable slur.

Derived from “spastic,” the word has various cultural connotations — in the US, it’s mostly colloquial to describe a loss of control. It can describe being “in the zone” or “going all out” in African American Vernacular English — or being in a state of excitement, either negative or positive, said Nsenga Burton, a cultural critic and professor at Emory University.

Changing lyrics is nothing new. Little Richard’s “Tutti Frutti” It was a dangerous nightclub tune before it was sterilized for mass consumption. Contemporary artists, including Taylor Swift Revisited previously recorded songs and changed lyrics with negative or offensive connotations, citing personal growth.

But Beyoncé and Lizo’s recent revisions are notable for the conversations they’ve had around the topic of empowerment and the speed with which critics of offensive lyrics have been able to voice their opinions. The chatter surrounding these tracks is also connected to larger debates about what we expect from certain artists, especially black women, as well as how society interprets and preserves entertainment and cultural touchstones.

Why the lyrics change — and what’s different this time

Lyrics, whether they are parts of a cover song or an update of an artist’s own music, are changed for different reasons. Jocelyn Neal, a professor in the music department at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, said many of the repetitions deal with language related to race, gender and sexuality, as well as religion. Some lyrics are changed to suit people’s tastes or modern times, while others are updated to better emphasize the artist’s own views.

It is not uncommon for artists to make multiple versions of certain songs. Sometimes, this is done to appeal to specific regional markets, Neal said, pointing to instances where the lyrics refer to something like a local baseball team. Artists with clear music are often released “clean” versions (even in the streaming era), allowing for radio play and other forms of commercial exposure.

What’s different about Beyoncé and Lizo’s quickly updated songs is the conversation they generate around empowerment, Neal said.

“Ability wasn’t as much a part of these conversations (around lyrical changes) as it is now, and I think the shift in awareness and focus is probably long overdue,” she said, adding that most of the previously improvised songs “don’t have the ability at the heart of these language changes.”

Also significant? Criticism in this case was fueled by social media, which “serves as a more public platform for artists to give feedback,” Neal said. In decades past, a listener might have sent a postcard to a radio station to complain, she noted — with no guarantee that their observations would be widely shared for others to consider.

Different cultural strata cut these cycles short and dry

Some critics say that Beyoncé (pictured during the 94th Annual Academy Awards broadcast) and Lizzo’s lyrics represent a double standard for black female artists — and don’t take into account the cultural context.

Lizo and Beyoncé’s decisions to remove “spaz” from their respective songs have been celebrated for the most part, with some instances focusing on criticism that it was used in the first place.

But the move has also sparked debate over whether the term’s intended use should be considered more deeply. Some have expressed concern that the discourse surrounding the artist is an example of holding black women to a different standard.

in one Essay for Insider Earlier this week, writer Keh Brown expressed her gratitude for having cerebral palsy and the decision of Lizzo and Beyoncé, while also highlighting her frustration with white and non-black artists being given “more leeway to use ableist language.”

She noted that non-black artists who used other ableist words like “psycho” or “lame” were not pushed back by society, nor did those artists change lyrics as quickly as Lizzo and Beyoncé. “The problem goes beyond the word ‘spaz’ to me,” she wrote.

Burton, for her part, initially praised Lizzo’s willingness to admit that the offending lyrics were offensive to some and that she re-recorded them so quickly. “I think it takes responsibility and a willingness to be educated,” she said.

But she noticed that few people were talking about how the word was used in the African American community.

“People are comfortable policing black women’s bodies and language, and that’s a problem, especially when you’re dealing with art,” she said. “Especially when you’re dealing with two black women in the United States using the word in a way that black people use it, which has nothing to do with the disability community, at least in this iteration.”

Burton added that what language intends and how it is perceived “can be two different things” and that “ultimately, you want your message to be received the way you intended.”

“If it’s not received that way and you can change it, you should,” she said. “But I don’t think it’s always accepted by black women. We can’t make any mistakes, we can’t even use words the way our culture uses words without getting pushback.”

The edits deal with the larger questions of art preservation and coping

Technology today makes it easy to update certain tasks very quickly, from online articles to music. While people still collect physical media, streaming remains Popular mode of consumption — and that’s where changes are made rapidly. When “Renaissance” hadn’t even been out a full week Edits in streaming versions “Heated” songs were reported on Apple Music, YouTube and Spotify.

“If there’s a source that controls the digital version of a song for streaming, and that source changes, it’s going to be difficult for the average fan to get access to that previous version,” Neal said, noting what we’re seeing. The increasingly ephemeral nature of some popular music is something that is being observed in all forms of media and even in the academic world.

That raises big questions about whether “people are allowed to change things too quickly” and accountability, she said, and those working in libraries and information science are actively considering.

The ability to respond to public feedback and update art in “real time” is also something that could someday pose a problem for musicians, Burton said.

“Finally what? Now you have to come back and say, ‘Listen, I don’t like staying here,'” she said. “Where does it end?”

When Lizzo announced the newly edited version of “Grrrls,” she said she was “dedicated to being a part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world.”

There can be no clear answer. But even amid some big philosophical questions, many have pointed out that Beyoncé and Lizo ultimately did something positive by listening to their critics and quickly adjusting their lyrics. (Lizzo Even remarked (In June, she was using her position to “be a part of the change I’m waiting to see in the world.”)

“Lizzo captured a moment of doing good in the world, and that’s something an artist with that platform can do,” Neal said. “I think that’s exciting.”

While there’s been decades of debate over whether the lyrics of popular songs matter, Neal said artists at this point — and those before them — are indicating that they do.

Various conversations between Beyoncé and Lizzo mark a new era in what we expect and questions about popular music. They are also part of a larger tradition of questioning and processing the ways in which the world around us is changing.

“It’s not just music, it’s not just pop music, it’s not right now,” Neal said. “It’s about our own history and our educational process.”