The appointment of a man to the role of “period dignity officer” in Scotland has sparked an uproar among women.

Jay Grant, a former personal trainer from Dundee, is responsible for promoting access to free sanitary products in schools and colleges in the Tay Cities region. Job advertisement.

Grant’s appointment comes as new legislation in Scotland, the Period Products Act, comes into force on Monday, which will ensure period products are freely available to anyone who needs them.

Grant recently told the Dundee Courier, “I’m absolutely buzzing about it. It’s definitely leading the way with Scotland being the first to do it. It’s about making people aware of the availability of their period products, regardless of gender, when they need it.”

Scottish columnist Susan Dalgerty denounced Grant’s appointment as ludicrous, pointing out that he had never had to endure “the horror of blood-stained clothes in public or the fear of lost time”.

“Jason, I have news for you, only females have periods. Any more questions?” Dalgerty responded to Grant’s comments in an earlier tweet about making “anyone of any gender” aware of period products.

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova slammed Grant’s appointment as “f—ing ridiculous.”

“Have we ever tried to explain to men how to shave or take care of their prostate or anything?!? It’s absurd,” she tweeted.

“I don’t know how Scottish women feel about this, but as an English lover who loves Scotland I’m fuming,” actress Frances Barber tweeted.

Fox News reached out to Dundee & Angus College for comment on Grant’s behalf, but did not hear back before publication.

Under the new law, schools, colleges and universities as well as local government bodies must make a range of period products, such as tampons and sanitary pads, available free of charge in their bathrooms. The Scottish Government has invested millions of pounds since 2017 to fund free period products in educational institutions, but legislation makes this a legal requirement.

The bill, which passed unanimously in 2020, was introduced by Scottish parliamentarian Monica Lennon, who campaigned against “period poverty” – when those who need sanitary products cannot afford them.

“Women, girls and menstruating people should never have to face the shame of poverty,” Lennon tweeted on Monday. “We pride ourselves on doing period dignity for all its originality.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.