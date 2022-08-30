New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

I am pleased to announce the release of my fifth Christian themed book, “The Risen Jesus: The Church in the New Testament,” though it differs from the previous books in the series in several important ways. The main one is that I co-wrote it with my daughter, Kristen Limbaugh Bloom. Another is that we’ve added a new feature that we believe significantly enhances the book: interactive prayers throughout the text.

In my previous Christian books I described my spiritual journey from skeptic to believer and mounted a defense of faith: “Jesus on trial“The pervasive presence of Jesus Christ throughout the Old Testament is described in detail: the “Emmas Code,” given a walkthrough in each of the four Gospels: “The real Jesus,“And searched the book of Acts and six of the thirteen epistles of the apostle Paul:”Jesus is risen.”

in “Resurrected Jesus,“Kristen and I will examine Paul’s last seven letters, known as the Prison Epistles, which he wrote during his imprisonment in Rome, and the pastoral letters he wrote to his understudy evangelists Timothy and Titus.

““The Risen Jesus” Follows the same pattern I used “Jesus is risen.“We follow these New Testament books chapter by chapter and verse by verse, paraphrasing and extracting and importing their meaning. We include our own as well as insights from a variety of scholars and, as mentioned, offer prayers to help the scriptures come alive through personal application.

Admittedly, I am not a trained theologian, but after becoming a believer, I immersed myself in Bible study and theology. Perhaps because I had been starving for God’s word for so long, I was too eager to make up for lost time and soak up all I could as fast as I could.

After years of studying and sharing what I had learned through teaching Sunday School and interacting with others, I felt that I could write a book to reach the common people, especially those who were hungry to learn like myself. Know where to start.

Although I am no expert, it seems to me that the general reader will be more receptive to the writings of a typical Bible student. I believe I can introduce readers to the ideas of scholars, teachers and writers.

So I wrote my first Christian book, “Jesus on trial,” and it was so well received that it encouraged me to write more. I want to reach unbelievers with the gospel and share my passion for scripture, hoping it can spark a similar fire in readers. I also want to help. People become more familiar with the Bible and develop a lifelong practice of Bible study.

Kristen is also passionate about helping people on their faith journey. started an online community called Delightful Four years ago to reach people looking for faith-based fellowship through Bible study and prayer. It was a real pleasure to join her in this book. God has used this experience to teach each of us new things through the insights of others, and we hope that we have faithfully conveyed those ideas in this book.

Contrary to popular belief, the Bible is not accessible to the common reader. It is not a book of abstract theology and moral principles. It is the living Word of God, written over a period of 1500 years, by nearly 40 authors from all backgrounds and diverse positions, every bit as genuine (and flawed) as you and me. Despite the different contributors, the Bible is amazing. A unified and comprehensive collection of 66 books that tells of the creation, fall and redemption of man through God’s irresistible love.

You’ve certainly heard plenty from cynics and critics who dismiss the Bible as an ancient book full of myths, superstitions, violence and evil ideas. Well, if you believe that, I ask you to keep an open mind about the possibility that you could be wrong. Give it a chance. Start reading for yourself, and if you like it, let us help you start doing so in the pages of this book.

This book, “Risen Jesus,“Let’s take you through the last seven letters that Paul wrote to the churches and his faithful companions. As we take you through these books, you’ll see that they tell about the real struggles of Paul, this particular apostle of Jesus Christ, as he traveled throughout the Holy Land. And planting churches and the good news about Jesus Christ. Sharing.. It tells of the hardships and hardships he endured from the Roman authorities and other opponents of the gospel who tried to prevent him from succeeding in his mission.

You see the threats to the early church were not only from outside forces, but also from false teachers within the church – a phenomenon that continues to this day. These letters bring Paul and other early church leaders to life and show how Paul faced early heresies and clear Christian doctrine. While Paul may not have realized it at the time, his instruction to the churches through these letters would become part of the New Testament and clarify the gospel of Jesus Christ and its implications and provide guidance to Christian pastors, teachers, churches, and congregations. Human history.

As I said, I believe this book, because of Kristen’s contribution to the text and prayers, is better than my previous books. We have placed prayers throughout the text to help us and the reader have an ongoing conversation with the God of the universe to better understand His Word. We humbly acknowledge that any benefit readers may derive from these works is entirely due to the work of the Holy Spirit. We couldn’t be more excited about this book and honored that you read it.

