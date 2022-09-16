closer
Video

Sending migrants to resort areas not ‘unusual’: Rob Long

‘Gutfeld!’ Panelists react to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending two flights of illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, one of America’s most luxurious vacation spots.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to social media to suggest Texas Governor Greg Abbott should resign after transporting dozens of immigrants to Washington, DC.

The New York Democrat, who is also the recipient of immigrants after Abbott moved some from Texas to his state last month, said the governor is “struggling” to run his home state and people continue to say so. And maybe he could consider other employment, she said.

“I remember how people stepped up to help Texans when you left them cold and hungry during the freeze. We welcome these families, too. They have a lot to offer,” Ocasio-Cortez said, referring to the power crisis in February 2021 caused by three severe winter storms.

  • Buses of immigrants from Texas arrive at the residence of Kamala Harris
    Image 1 of 4

    Two buses carrying migrants from Del Rio, Texas, arrive at the Naval Observatory residence of Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, DC, Thursday, September 15, 2022. (Fox News Channel)

  • Immigrants come to DC near VP's home
    Image 2 of 4

    Migrants from Del Rio, Texas arrived outside the residence of Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, DC on Thursday. (Tyler Olson/Fox News Digital)

  • Buses reach Washington from the border
    Image 3 of 4

    Two buses full of illegal immigrants arrived in Washington, DC, dropping them off at the home of Vice President Kamala Harris. (Fox News Channel)

  • A split image of immigrant and vice president Kamala Harris
    Image 4 of 4

    An immigrant outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence on Thursday spoke to Fox News Digital. | Harris deflected a question on the migrant buses later Thursday. (Fox News Digital | White House Pool Video)

“However, it looks like you’re struggling with your job. You should consider whether it’s the right job for you,” she concluded.

Biden Says Republicans Are ‘Playing Politics’ After Moving Immigrants To Martha’s Vineyard, VP Home

The tweet was posted in response to Governor Abbott confirming that two Texas buses had transported migrants to the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC.

A split photo of Texas Governor Greg Abbott and New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

A split photo of Texas Governor Greg Abbott and New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
(Getty Images via Shelby Tauber/Bloomberg/Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

In his tweet, the Republican defended his decision to deport the migrants as senior Biden administration officials, including Vice President Kamala Harris, repeatedly condemned the border crisis.

“VP Harris claims our border is ‘secure’ and denies crisis,” Abbott wrote. “We’re sending immigrants into her backyard to call on the Biden administration to do its job and secure the border.”

Texas Buses Carrying Immigrants to NYC Leave Storm from Dems, Abbott Tells Biden to Pick It Up

More than 100 migrants were sent to DC on Thursday morning after initially being collected from Eagle Pass, Texas. The group includes people from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia and Mexico.

The migrants arrived in the nation’s capital a day after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent two planes to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

2 Migration buses arrive outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ Naval Observatory residence in DC

Since April, Abbott has sent thousands of immigrants to Washington, DC, New York City and Chicago to highlight the failures of the Biden administration’s immigration policies.

  • Immigrants to NYC
    Image 1 of 3

    A busload of migrants arrives in New York City on Sunday, September 4, after illegally crossing the Texas-Mexico border. (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • Emigration Bus at Port Authority
    Image 2 of 3

    A bus transporting migrants from Texas to the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York, US, Tuesday, August 30, 2022. (Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

  • A photo of a police officer driving a migrant bus
    Image 3 of 3

    Port Authority police officers wait for the arrival of buses from Texas to New York City at the Port Authority bus station in Midtown New York City on August 29, 2022 in New York. (Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

Click here to download the Fox News app

President Biden condemned the convoys as “political stunts” and chastised Republicans for using the migrants as “bases”.