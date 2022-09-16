New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to social media to suggest Texas Governor Greg Abbott should resign after transporting dozens of immigrants to Washington, DC.

The New York Democrat, who is also the recipient of immigrants after Abbott moved some from Texas to his state last month, said the governor is “struggling” to run his home state and people continue to say so. And maybe he could consider other employment, she said.

“I remember how people stepped up to help Texans when you left them cold and hungry during the freeze. We welcome these families, too. They have a lot to offer,” Ocasio-Cortez said, referring to the power crisis in February 2021 caused by three severe winter storms.

“However, it looks like you’re struggling with your job. You should consider whether it’s the right job for you,” she concluded.

Biden Says Republicans Are ‘Playing Politics’ After Moving Immigrants To Martha’s Vineyard, VP Home

The tweet was posted in response to Governor Abbott confirming that two Texas buses had transported migrants to the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC.

In his tweet, the Republican defended his decision to deport the migrants as senior Biden administration officials, including Vice President Kamala Harris, repeatedly condemned the border crisis.

“VP Harris claims our border is ‘secure’ and denies crisis,” Abbott wrote. “We’re sending immigrants into her backyard to call on the Biden administration to do its job and secure the border.”

Texas Buses Carrying Immigrants to NYC Leave Storm from Dems, Abbott Tells Biden to Pick It Up

More than 100 migrants were sent to DC on Thursday morning after initially being collected from Eagle Pass, Texas. The group includes people from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia and Mexico.

The migrants arrived in the nation’s capital a day after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent two planes to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

2 Migration buses arrive outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ Naval Observatory residence in DC

Since April, Abbott has sent thousands of immigrants to Washington, DC, New York City and Chicago to highlight the failures of the Biden administration’s immigration policies.

President Biden condemned the convoys as “political stunts” and chastised Republicans for using the migrants as “bases”.