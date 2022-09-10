New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

“Why is Afghanistan so important to you?”

It’s a question that comes up a lot in my interviews, most recently with a young reporter discussing Operation Pineapple Express and the actions of other volunteer groups to pull out of Kabul in August 2021.

My floor was gone. How could these people not know why Afghanistan is so important to all these veterans?

Then, it hit me. They don’t remember why we were there. They didn’t live to see 9/11.

How do you explain this fatal lack of understanding to generations not yet born or too young to understand what is happening? Or those who were there, but have simply forgotten?

How can you convince them that history is going to repeat itself, but it doesn’t have to?

There is a generation of Americans who can never forget the images burned into their minds of the Twin Towers and the planes hitting the Pentagon. The worst terrorist attack on US soil, 2,977 people were killed and it was personal for veterans. This happened while they were standing vigil. The American warrior, eyes narrowed and fixated on the smoldering wreckage displayed on television, made a single, silent vow, “Never again on my watch.” 800,000 American soldiers will deploy to Afghanistan, sacrificing their youth, marriages, limbs, mental health and in some cases their lives.

During those two decades of war, America built relationships and made promises.

Al-Qaeda’s attack was largely due to poor US ground intelligence and partner power’s inability to counter them in their erratic planning and preparation. To prevent this from happening again, our combat veterans and civilians partnered with Afghan police, soldiers, non-profit organizations, Afghan schools and countless other organizations. The US asked the people of Afghanistan to stand up, reach for freedom and resist all forms of oppression. Like proud parents, we reassured them that they could be whatever they wanted to be and that we would be by their side.

Then we left in August 2021. We broke those promises, squandered those relationships, and handed control back to the tyrants we fought against 20 years ago.

Why can’t veterans forget?

Veterans know something that most Americans don’t. The enemy gets a say in what happens next. The United States may be done with Al Qaeda and ISIS, but it is not done with us. This enemy will come to your house.

There is credible evidence that Al Qaeda is now completely rebuilding. Foreign fighters from Syria, Iraq, North Africa and even Southeast Asia are openly training at former Afghan army bases in Kandahar and Helmand. The Taliban are fully accommodating and have even gone so far as to issue visas to Al Qaeda members that allow them to move freely throughout the country in clear violation of the Doha Agreement.

Additionally, Iran and Al Qaeda have put aside sectarian differences and are cooperating to disrupt the Middle East. According to numerous Afghan special operations forces, this al Qaeda is a younger, more capable force. ISIS-K is also in play.

There is an implausible but highly probable scenario as to how this all plays out. It is hardly conceivable that America’s enemies would launch another vicious attack on the homeland. From the ashes emerged a newly reunified US blinded by revenge and short-term memory, bent on “bringing justice to evildoers.” With the support of American citizens, the young warriors will once again board C-17 cargo planes and return to the graveyard of empires to exact justice.

But this time will be different.

Instead of Northern Alliance resistance allies waiting on the ground to accept and work with our forces, there will be thousands of innocent, disgruntled ex-Afghan commandos well trained and equipped in US tactics and gear. Al Qaeda has chosen them as they watch their children starve, avenging broken promises.

This September 11th, Americans must demand change and accountability from their government. It is not too late to protect our motherland if we act now.

Click here to get opinion newsletter

The US government should reinstate all sanctions on the Taliban and cut off all aid. Reliable sources tell us that millions of dollars of humanitarian aid is not reaching its intended victims.

The government should assume the care and management of Afghan special operations partner forces and other high-risk, high-impact Afghan security officer veteran groups.

Click here to get the Fox News app

And the government should support the Afghan National Resistance Front, which is the legitimate Afghan government. They are the best option to stand against terrorism emanating from Afghanistan.

Even if America doesn’t pull its head out of the sand, veterans won’t stop trying to intervene in this impending disaster because they know what’s at stake. Without immediate action, the testimony of the next 9-11 Commission is practically writing itself.