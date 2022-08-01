New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto wasn’t the only high-profile baseball player mentioned in trade rumors before Tuesday’s deadline.

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani has also been mentioned in trade rumors. The team has entertained possible trade ideas for the two-way player, the New York Post reported Thursday.

Ohtani, who won the 2021 American League MVP award, hit .255 with 22 home runs and an .847 OPS. He also has a 2.81 ERA with 145 strikeouts in 17 appearances on the mound. He mentioned these rumors on Thursday night.

“Wherever I play, I give it my all and try to win that ballgame in front of me,” Ohtani said through a translator. “I’m with the Angels right now, and I’m very grateful for what they’ve done. I love my team and my teammates. I’m an Angel right now, and that’s all I can focus on.”

An executive said The New York Post The Angels are looking for “your top four prospects.” Two other executives told the paper that Los Angeles trading Ohtani is “pretty slim.”

The Seattle Mariners made a big splash, acquiring right-hander Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds.

Ohtani’s trade sends shock waves throughout baseball. He is one of the best players at the plate and on the mound.

Ohtani signed a two-year contract in February 2021 to avoid arbitration. He has one more round of arbitration before the 2023 season and can be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

He joined the Angels prior to the 2018 season. The team hasn’t made the playoffs since he joined the team and hasn’t reached the postseason since 2014.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.