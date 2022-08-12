New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

According to a new analysis, the inflation reduction legislation passed by the Senate is expected to have almost zero impact on inflation.

A University of Pennsylvania Penn Wharton analysis released Friday found that the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 would do little to reduce the annual rate of inflation amid an economic downturn. The bill would reduce annual inflation to just 0.1 percent over the next five years.

The study estimates that a small inflation reduction “will begin only after the major deficit-reducing provisions of the Act are fully implemented, but the Act will not have a measurable impact on inflation after 2028. All of these point estimates are not different from zero, indicating a low level of confidence that the Act will have a measurable impact on inflation.”

Anti-Inflation Act Increases Inflation, Depresses Americans, and Makes Them Sicker and Poorer

The Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) recently reported that middle-class earners will see an increase in their taxes due to this bill. A report from the committee revealed that Americans earning less than $200,000 a year would see their taxes increase by $16.7 billion. For taxpayers earning between $200,000 and $500,000, the bill would raise taxes by $14.1 billion.

Democratic representatives said the tax hike was misinformation and that the bill would not raise taxes on people making less than $400,000 a year.

Democrats pushed ahead with the Manchin-Schumer spending bill despite a lack of understanding of the fiscal implications

Another aspect of the bill that has raised concerns among many Americans is funding for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), which will invest nearly $80 billion in hiring thousands of new employees across the country, resulting in increased audit rates for working-class Americans and children. – Businesses. Even Democrats who support the bill call the increase in audits under the bill a myth.

The bill comes just weeks after inflation hit a 40-year high and gross domestic product (GDP) fell for a second straight quarter, sending the economy into a technical recession.

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, a negotiated version of the Build Back Better Act, passed the Senate on Sunday. Democrats currently hold the majority in the House of Representatives and are expected to pass the bill during Friday’s vote.