New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An American was recently found dead at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort in the Bahamas, the same resort where three American tourists died earlier this year, a Sandals spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital.

“Bahamian authorities do not suspect any foul play and the cause appears to be natural,” a spokesman said. “We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the Guest family and remain in close contact to provide support during this difficult time.”

A spokesperson for the Royal Bahamas Police Force gave this information NBC News The man, in his 70s, was experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 on the island.

Bahamas Sandals Resort Deaths: American Honeymooners Describe ‘Horrible Feelings’

“As a result, he was tested. … He tested positive,” police told the news outlet. “After that, he isolated himself.”

Next

Image 1 of 2

previous

Image 2 of 2

Police have not yet released the identity of the man.

Click here to download the Fox News app

On May 6, three Americans died of carbon monoxide poisoning at the same resort. A coroner later identified the tourists as Michael Phillips, 68; Robbie Phillips, 65; and Vincent Chiarella, 64.