off
Video

Dr. Baden: Bahamas Sandals resort death ‘probably’ due to carbon monoxide poisoning

Fox News Contributor Dr. Michael Baden joins “America’s Newsroom” to discuss the latest on the investigation into the deaths of three American tourists.

NewYou can listen to Fox News articles now!

An American was recently found dead at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort in the Bahamas, the same resort where three American tourists died earlier this year, a Sandals spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital.

“Bahamian authorities do not suspect any foul play and the cause appears to be natural,” a spokesman said. “We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the Guest family and remain in close contact to provide support during this difficult time.”

A spokesperson for the Royal Bahamas Police Force gave this information NBC News The man, in his 70s, was experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 on the island.

Bahamas Sandals Resort Deaths: American Honeymooners Describe ‘Horrible Feelings’

“As a result, he was tested. … He tested positive,” police told the news outlet. “After that, he isolated himself.”

  • Sandals Emerald Bay Resort
    Image 1 of 2

    FILE – View of Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in Great Exuma, Bahamas. (Ben Jared/PGA Tour via Getty Images)

  • American deaths in the Bahamas
    Image 2 of 2

    FILE – A view of the 11th green during the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Course on January 13, 2020 in Great Exuma, Bahamas. (Ben Jared/PGA Tour via Getty Images)

Police have not yet released the identity of the man.

Click here to download the Fox News app

On May 6, three Americans died of carbon monoxide poisoning at the same resort. A coroner later identified the tourists as Michael Phillips, 68; Robbie Phillips, 65; and Vincent Chiarella, 64.

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest.