America’s bravest advocate for military veterans is celebrating 103 years of service.

The American Legion was officially chartered by Congress on September 16, 1919, to serve veterans, service members, and communities after World War I.

According to the American Legion website, the group quickly evolved from “war-weary” veterans into “one of the most influential nonprofit groups in the United States.”

American Legion spokesman John Rauter told Fox News Digital that the organization’s long-term legacy is remarkable yet relentless, as legionnaires across the country continue to serve “long after they hang up their military uniforms.”

“From the drafting of the original GI Bill in 1944 to the passage of the Honor Our PACT Act in 2022, the history of the American Legion over 103 years has been one of remarkable achievement and service,” he said.

Reuter also said via email, “With current issues such as veteran suicide and the transformative challenges facing the global war on terror veterans, the American Legion will continue to be a leading advocate for the men and women of the armed forces for the next 103 years and beyond.”

Here is a brief history of the American Legion’s remarkable achievements over the past century, according to the Legion.

The first Legion Convention was held in Minneapolis on November 10, 1919. There, the delegates voted to keep their national headquarters in Indianapolis.

As membership grew quickly, local chapters popped up across the country, allowing more veterans to participate.

August 9, 1921, the Legion’s efforts led to the US Veterans Bureau, the predecessor to the Veterans Administration.

Today the organization continues to lobby for funding to cover veterans’ benefits, including medical, disability and education, through these agencies.

On July 17, 1925, the American Legion baseball program for youth was created; It graduates nearly 50% of Major League Baseball players.

In the midst of World War II, the American Legion changed the wording of its preamble to its constitution from “war” to “wars” for the first and only time in September 1942.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the original GI Bill on June 22, 1944, providing better educational, occupational, and economic opportunities for veterans in the US.

In 1950, the American Legion voted to provide funding for mental health fields, a catalyst for starting the National Association for Mental Health.

The American Legion Child Welfare Foundation was established on July 9, 1954. Today, more than $11 million has been awarded to youth organizations and projects to help America’s children.

The organization was heavily involved in the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s – and today it still requires a full accounting of POWs and troops missing from the war.

In 1982 the Legion donated a $1 million check to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund to build a wall in Washington.

After the attacks of September 11, 2001, the American Legion stepped up by reactivating the Family Support Network and creating the American Legacy Scholarship Fund for children of soldiers who died on or after 9/11.

Now, the American Legion has nearly two million members in more than 13,000 posts, including international and US territory chapters in Puerto Rico, France, Mexico and the Philippines.

Richard Pecci, a Vietnam veteran and current commander of his Native American Legion — Admiral Farrugt Post 1195 in Hastings-on-Hudson, NY — reflected on his membership in comments to Fox News Digital.

“I love the American Legion,” he said.

“They gave me the opportunity to serve and help other veterans in my community, going into classrooms to educate and mentor young people.”

“We raise funds for all kinds of causes, like youth scholarships and veterans assistance programs,” he added.

“More importantly,” said Pecci of the Legion, “we have a place for other veterans to go where they feel safe and know someone else has been through what they’ve been through.”