American actress and producer Goldie Hawn is known for her comedic roles in many films. Young Han made her debut in the 1967-68 TV sitcom "Good Morning, World". (Getty Images)

Hahn won a Golden Globe and an Oscar for her role in the 1969 film "Cactus Flower." In 1980, she received an Oscar nomination for "Private Benjamin," which she produced and starred in. (Getty Images)

Goldie Hawn appeared in other comedies such as "Shampoo" in the 70s with Warren Beatty and Julie Christie. In 1976, she starred in the comedy western "The Duchess and the Dirtwater Fox" opposite George Segal. (Getty Images)

In 1966, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell appeared on "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band," but their romance began on the set of 1984's "Swing Shift." They never married but had a son in 1986. Wyatt Russell. (Getty Images)

Before Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn was married twice. She has three children, Kate Hudson seen in this photo, Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell. (Getty Images)

Goldie Hawn starred in "Overboard" with Kurt Russell. (Getty Images)

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn were spotted smiling together in LA in 2016. (Getty Images)

Kurt and Goldie made five movies together over the years. These films include "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band," "Swing Shift," "Overboard" and two "Christmas Chronicles" movies in 2018 and 2020. (Getty Images)

Goldie Hawn at the Kennedy Center Honors in 2021. (Getty Images)

Goldie Hawn speaks at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California. (Getty Images)