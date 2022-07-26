NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

    American actress and producer Goldie Hawn is known for her comedic roles in many films. Young Han made her debut in the 1967-68 TV sitcom "Good Morning, World".

  She was Goldie Hawn in the movie "Private Benjamin".
    Hahn won a Golden Globe and an Oscar for her role in the 1969 film "Cactus Flower." In 1980, she received an Oscar nomination for "Private Benjamin," which she produced and starred in.

  Goldie Hawn in "The Duchess and the Dirty Water Fox."
    Goldie Hawn appeared in other comedies such as "Shampoo" in the 70s with Warren Beatty and Julie Christie. In 1976, she starred in the comedy western "The Duchess and the Dirtwater Fox" opposite George Segal.

  Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell together in 1984
    In 1966, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell appeared on "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band," but their romance began on the set of 1984's "Swing Shift." They never married but had a son in 1986. Wyatt Russell.

  Goldie Hawn with her daughter Kate Hudson
    Before Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn was married twice. She has three children, Kate Hudson seen in this photo, Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell.

  Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn pose for their movie
    Goldie Hawn starred in "Overboard" with Kurt Russell.

  Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell
    Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn were spotted smiling together in LA in 2016.

  Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell at one of their five movie events in 2020
    Kurt and Goldie made five movies together over the years. These films include "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band," "Swing Shift," "Overboard" and two "Christmas Chronicles" movies in 2018 and 2020.

  Goldie Hawn in 2021
    Goldie Hawn at the Kennedy Center Honors in 2021.

  Goldie Hawn, 76, speaks at a conference in May 2022
    Goldie Hawn speaks at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California.