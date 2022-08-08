‘The Allyson Felix Race for Change’ offers a glimpse into the next phase of the track legend’s life

LOS ANGELES — Allyson Felix lost what was billed as the final race of her professional career on Sunday.

But before she could catch her breath she beamed again.

The race, held on a 100-meter track in downtown Los Angeles, culminated in “The Allyson Felix Race for Change,” an event presented by sportswear company Athleta and aimed at raising awareness of the importance of childcare and equity for women.

Grabbing the microphone moments after finishing second in his final race, Felix said, referring to Athleta, “You asked me how I wanted to go out, and I was walking the streets of LA with everyone in my dream world. People.”

The crowd cheered as Felix, who was born and raised in the Los Angeles area, continued, “It’s been fun hanging out with everybody all day.”

But not all happiness.

Ashley Henderson said she felt guilty after beating Felix in the 100-meter race, which limited daytime activities that drew a crowd of Felix’s parents, older brother, husband and daughter. Hundreds turned out to watch Felix, the most decorated American track and field athlete in Olympic history.

But Henderson, a sprinter from St. Louis, won the final race in 11.46 seconds.

Felix was second in 11.66 seconds and Michigan sprinter Chloe Abbott was third in 12.34 seconds. Those three sprinters were the only heats on the five-lane street track.

“It’s her event and I know everything about her and it still does not matter who gets to the line first,” Henderson said.

Earlier in the day, Felix helped her 3-year-old daughter, Cami, into the starting blocks for the first time. Later, mother and daughter ran down the track together, with Cammy donning sparkly gold shoes. But slowly, and at one point Alison Felix grabs her daughter’s right hand and leads her across the finish line.

With other mothers and daughters running the same track in the free public event, no one seemed concerned that Cami finished last on a day that offered a glimpse into the next phase of Allison Felix’s life.

Almost three weeks ago, Felix ran the final race of her competitive career – winning a bronze medal in the mixed-gender 4x400m relay at the world championships. Now she walks with a different purpose and vision.

After Cammy crossed the finish line, Allison Felix guided her into a VIP tent, got her water and snacks, and laid down next to her on a comfortable couch.

“Being a mother really put me on a different path and something I didn’t expect, I expected,” Felix, 36, told USA TODAY Sports. “I think it’s going to change things more thoughtfully and precisely from always focusing on a specific goal to thinking about the way I want Cammy to grow and inspire me to do different things and make different choices.”

Biggest recent choice: Retirement from the track.

“I think it probably hasn’t hit yet, which is actually what it’s going to be,” she said. “This year has been really emotional and it’s hard to realize that it’s time for me to walk away. But as I’ve been doing it for the last 20 years, I’ve lost this job that I love to do and that I’m so passionate about.

“I’ve talked to other athletes who have gone down that path and I feel like I have to figure out that even if I have my next great challenges and I’ve lined up all the things. , I’m going to do it. But I think it’s an emotional thing like a loss.

Maybe it’s time to start raising her own track star in Camryn? After all, Kenny Ferguson, Cami’s father and Allison’s husband, is a former sprinter who won three gold medals at the 2003 Pan American Junior Championships.

“I was pushing her in different directions,” Felix said. “Yeah, it might be selfish, but I went to a lot of track meets. I’d love to see her maybe play tennis or golf or something else. But obviously I will support whatever she wants to do.

Felix is ​​also thinking about his own future, and it involves more than parenthood. She said that her primary focus will be on her footwear company Saish. She noted that she recently joined the International Olympic Committee’s Athletes’ Commission, and “so I’m glad to be having some influence there, trying to do some of that.”

After working with coach Bobby Kersey for years, it’s unlikely you’ll ever see her coaching.

“I blame Bobby for not being the next Bobby,” Felix said with a laugh. “I was like, ‘The pain you’ve caused in my life.’

“I don’t have that coaching bug right now. But I want to help the next generation. I want to share my experience and help them along the way. That’s how I want to be active.

She’s already giving back by providing childcare – after giving birth to her daughter in 2018 and eight months later as she prepares for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, she understands that travel is essential.

Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, Felix and Athleta paid $200,000 to help with childcare costs for mothers who are athletes on their way to competitions. In June, she partnered with Athleta, &Mother and Vivvy to provide onsite childcare for fellow athletes at the USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

“The dream is for that to be the standard across all events,” she said. “And obviously it’s going to take a lot of work to get it to that point, but I want to see where it goes and find ways to be thoughtful and supportive of women in general.”