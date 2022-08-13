New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The man accused of attacking Salman Rushdie has been charged with second-degree assault and attempted murder, it was reported on Saturday.

Hadi Matar, 24, was transferred from the New York State Police barracks in Jamestown to New York’s Chautauqua County Jail after Friday’s attack.

He has been remanded in custody without bail.

County District Attorney Jason Schmidt said state and federal authorities in New York and New Jersey were still looking into whether there was any planning or preparation by Mater before the attack, which could lead to additional charges if found, according to Reuters.

Rushdie, who was stabbed in the neck, was unable to speak and was said to be on a ventilator at the last moment.

“The news is not good,” Rushdie’s agent, Andrew Wylie, said Friday. “Salman is likely to lose an eye; nerves in his arm are severed; and his liver is bruised and damaged.”

Rushdie was stabbed several times before police subdued his assailant.

Mutter was arrested by state troopers after accusing him of running on stage and stabbing the author during an event at the Chautauqua Institute.

Rushdie has been under attack for decades after his 1989 book “The Satanic Verses,” which critically examined Islam, drew a fatwa from Iran’s former and first Supreme Leader Ruhollah Khomeini calling for his death. .

Iran has offered a reward of more than $3 million for anyone who kills Rushdie.

