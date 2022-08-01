The Alberta Government has awarded Dr. Dina Hinshaw a record cash bonus in 2021.

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer last year received the largest cash payment of any public employee in the province since the government began releasing records in 2016.

Dr. Deanna Hinshaw’s salary was $363,634 last year, but she also received an additional $227,911 in “cash benefits” during calendar year 2021, according to the data. Alberta Government Wage and Severance Pay Databasewhich was updated last month.

Hinshaw is one of 107 employees in senior positions who received extra pay for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, the provincial government said. The total additional compensation cost Albertans more than $2.4 million.

“The scale of the response to this unprecedented public health emergency has required an extraordinarily large amount of additional work from the Chief Medical Officer’s Office, the Vaccine Task Force, the Pandemic Response Team and others, as reflected in recent disclosures,” the ministry said. This was announced last week by the official representative of the Ministry of Health, Mark Feldbusch.

He said it’s a long-standing pay policy that has been in place during other emergencies, including the 2016 Fort McMurray wildfires and the 2013 southern Alberta floods.

Hinshaw contract, which published onlinedoes not specify the number of hours in her workweek and does not include overtime provisions.

Alberta Hinshaw’s government bonus covers time she worked more than 45 hours a week. It was calculated using a formula developed by the civil service commission, Feldbusch said.

He declined to say how many hours of overtime she worked.

CBC News compared Hinshaw’s compensation in recent years to that of her colleagues in four other provinces, as well as that of Dr. Teresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Bonnie Henry of British Columbia received $342,292 for fiscal year 2020–21. According to a British Columbian government official, at the time, Henry was not receiving any allowances for fighting the pandemic.

Dr. Robert Strang of Nova Scotia received $305,645 in 2020-21. He did not receive any additional pay for fighting the pandemic in 2020-21 or 2021-2022, according to a Nova Scotian government spokesman.

Dr. Saqib Shahab of Saskatchewan received $411,416 in 2020-2021—about $78,000 more than he received the previous year.

The Saskatchewan government cannot say if Shahab received the bonus because the law forbids him from releasing more details about civil servants’ compensation, a Saskatchewan government spokesman said.

Ontario Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kieran Moore, who took up the position on June 26, 2021, received $235,314 in calendar year 2021.

The Ontario government was unable to disclose whether Moore received any bonuses, a spokesman said.

Hinshaw’s extra pay is opaquely justified: bioethicist

Dr. James Talbot, a medical microbiologist, served as Alberta’s chief health officer from 2012 to 2015.

According to him, Talbot did not discuss additional pay for potentially excessive overtime with Alberta government personnel while he was in that position.

The pandemic is an unprecedented situation that has required public health officials to work a lot of overtime to properly respond to the emergency, so it’s fair that Hinshaw was compensated for the extra work, Talbot said.

Hinshaw’s total compensation last year, about $591,545, is no more than what many medical professionals earn, he said. But her workload was probably comparable to that of her colleagues at the time, which meant she had to pay more.

According to Arthur Schafer, bioethicist and founding director of the Center for Professional and Applied Ethics at the University of Manitoba, the Alberta government’s rationale for the additional payment is not transparent.

Hinshaw was one of the highest paid in the country before the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, and the provincial government did not explain why her salary differs from the national one.

“They blow smoke in the face of the public,” Schafer said. “Top-level officials like Dr. Hinshaw are not paid for working 40 hours a week. Their salary does not depend on the number of hours worked. They get very high remuneration.”

Moving forward, Talbot expects medical professionals — and physicians applying for those positions — to seek additional emergency pay or safety guarantees from their provincial governments, given the public outrage and threats faced by Hinshaw and her colleagues.

“The amount of stress this position has been under across the country has also been unprecedented,” he said. “I was only peripherally involved and received death threats.”

Since the end of May 2021, the Alberta government has paid Price Langevin and Associates, a private security firm, more than $262,000 to protect Hinshaw, according to the agency. contract disclosure database from the province’s sole source.