With no candidate in the race winning a majority in Tuesday’s election, the winner of the Alaska special general election to serve out the remainder of former GOP Rep. Don Young’s term, which ends in January 2023, is still undecided.

Tuesday’s special general election for Alaska’s vacant seat used ranked-choice voting, a measure approved by Alaskans in 2020 that rejected the state’s previous election system that involved partisan elections before general elections. Because of the passage of the measure, all candidates in the special election appeared on the same ballot.

Ranked-choice voting allows voters to rank candidates on their ballots in order of preference. If a candidate receives a majority of first-preference votes, that person is declared the winner of the race. However, if no candidate wins a majority of first-preference votes, the candidate with the fewest first-preference votes is eliminated. After the candidate who received the fewest first-preference votes is eliminated, voters’ second-preference choices are evaluated and a new tally is established to determine whether the candidate in the race has won a majority. This process is repeated till the candidate gets the majority.

The tabulation of ranked-choice ballots will be held on August 31, meaning the winner of the race for the seat may not be announced until later this month or early September.

The seat representing Alaska’s largest congressional district became vacant when Young, who held the seat for 49 years after winning a special election in 1973, died earlier this year.

A top-four primary for the seat was held on June 11, culminating in a special election with former GOP vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, Republican Nick Begich, Democrat Mary Peltola and independent Al Gross.

Gross, an orthopedic surgeon and professional fisherman, withdrew from the race on June 20. The Alaska Supreme Court ruled that fifth-place finisher Tara Sweeney, a Republican, could not advance to the special general election in Gross’s absence.

The special primary election ballot included 22 nonpartisan or undeclared candidates, 16 Republicans, six Democrats, two Libertarians, one American Independence Party member, and one Alaskan Independence Party member.

In the special election primary, Palin received 27% of the vote, Begich received 19%, Gross received 13%, and Peltola received 10%.

Palin received endorsements from former President Donald Trump, Begich received endorsements from North Pole Mayor Michael Welch, several state House and Senate members and special election primary candidate John Coghill, and Peltola from special election primary candidates Gross, Santa Claus, Christopher. Constant, Mike Milligan and Emile Naughty.

The special general election coincided with the primary for Alaska’s at-large congressional district on Tuesday, with all three candidates on the special general election ballot appearing on the primary ballot in hopes of advancing to the November general election. Will face off against challengers to complete a full two-year term.

