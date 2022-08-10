New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The American Federation of Teachers encouraged the use of pronoun cards that included asking students if they wanted their parents to know about their pronouns, Fox News Digital has learned.

AFT’s “Share My Lesson” website promoted the use of cards in “all” grade level sections, such as middle school. “Something as simple as a student ID card can make a student feel seen and affirmed,” says the chapter, AFT’s Vision and Mission of the Identity Affirming Classroom Team.

The “Introduction Card” asks the student if they want to use their pronouns when calling the student’s parents.

“Should I call you this name outside of class?” Card said. “Can I use this pronoun when calling home?”

I-ACT “believes that an equitable learning community must foster and foster authentic, inclusive relationships that nurture student identity… [and] Affirm the whole person.”

In its list of LGBTQ+ vocabulary, I-ACT includes “bi-spirited” as a gender identity, saying it means “mixed-gender consciousness resulting from having both male and female souls; people with two souls inhabiting one. Gender Identity Variation and the body through the continuum of attractions.”

“Gender pronouns, while not always constant throughout the year, can be just as important to a student’s identity as the pronunciation of names, native language, race or nationality,” I-ACT said.

“The harsh reality is that language can be an act of oppression or an act of resistance. When marginalized groups experience unfair oppression in the classroom, it’s not only difficult for them to feel safe enough to learn, but sometimes it can even be reflected in youth suicide rates.”

AFT published an article on “AFT Voices” about pronoun cards in June. Amber Chandler, who is president of AFT’s affiliate organization, said, “In my middle school, it’s still not the norm to ask this simple question: What pronouns

Would you prefer?”

“I’m embarrassed to say that I didn’t ask this question in the survey I gave to students and families at the beginning of this school year, but I plan to add it for next year,” she said.

“Years ago, I stopped assuming that my students’ parents were the only people raising them and decided to go with ‘family’ or ‘cheerleaders’ or ‘supporters.’ It has made a world of difference to people who were always excluded from non-traditional family structures. I believe that asking for pronouns will do the same.”

Fox News Digital reached out to AFT for comment but did not immediately receive a response.